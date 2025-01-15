Try out these low-ABV cocktails for a gentle transition into the new year

Table of Contents Table of Contents Riunite Lambrusco Spritz The Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%) Disaronno Sour Pallini Spritz The Low ABV 6% Classic NUVO Cocktail

This time of year sees a lot of people cutting out drinking for Dry January, but another trend is for people to cut back. If you don’t want to nix alcohol altogether but you are looking for lighter options, then these low-ABV cocktails might be just the thing you need.

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Riunite Lambrusco

1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC

a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Method:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

The Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%)

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Fluère Spiced Cane

1 oz Galliano Espresso

1 oz Espresso

1 dash of simple syrup

Method:

Blend together and enjoy!

Disaronno Sour

Ingredients:

50 ml Disaronno Originale

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

5 ml Sugar syrup

Egg white

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Method:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake and then add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon

Pallini Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Pallini Limoncello

3 oz Prosecco

1 oz Sparkling water

Garnish: Lemon Slice

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

The Low ABV 6%

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Fluère Spiced Cane

1 oz Galliano Espresso

1 oz Espresso

Dash of simple syrup

Garnish: Three Coffee Beans

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans

Classic NUVO Cocktail

Ingredients:

1/4 oz French Cognac

1 sugar cube

Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur

Method:

Add french cognac and soak 1 sugar cube in a chilled cocktail glass. Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.