Try out these low-ABV cocktails for a gentle transition into the new year

Slip into the new year with these less-boozy cocktail options

By
This time of year sees a lot of people cutting out drinking for Dry January, but another trend is for people to cut back. If you don’t want to nix alcohol altogether but you are looking for lighter options, then these low-ABV cocktails might be just the thing you need.

Riunite Lambrusco Spritz

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Riunite Lambrusco
  • 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
  • a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon

Method:

Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.

The Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%)

Ingredients:

Method:

Blend together and enjoy!

Disaronno Sour

Ingredients:

  • 50 ml Disaronno Originale
  • 25 ml Fresh lemon juice
  • 5 ml Sugar syrup
  • Egg white
  • Garnish: Lemon Slice

Method:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake and then add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon

Pallini Spritz

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

The Low ABV 6%

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans

Ingredients:

Method:

Add french cognac and soak 1 sugar cube in a chilled cocktail glass. Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.

