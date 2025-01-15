Try out these low-ABV cocktails for a gentle transition into the new year

This time of year sees a lot of people cutting out drinking for Dry January, but another trend is for people to cut back. If you don’t want to nix alcohol altogether but you are looking for lighter options, then these low-ABV cocktails might be just the thing you need.
Riunite Lambrusco Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 part Riunite Lambrusco
- 1 part Maschio Prosecco DOC
- a splash of lemonade or a squeeze of lemon
Method:
Serve the drink over ice and garnish it with a vibrant lemon wheel.
The Low ABV Galliano Espresso Martini (6%)
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Fluère Spiced Cane
- 1 oz Galliano Espresso
- 1 oz Espresso
- 1 dash of simple syrup
Method:
Blend together and enjoy!
Disaronno Sour
Ingredients:
- 50 ml Disaronno Originale
- 25 ml Fresh lemon juice
- 5 ml Sugar syrup
- Egg white
- Garnish: Lemon Slice
Method:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake and then add ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon
Pallini Spritz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Pallini Limoncello
- 3 oz Prosecco
- 1 oz Sparkling water
- Garnish: Lemon Slice
Method:
Add all the ingredients in a large wine glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon slice.
The Low ABV 6%
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
- 1 oz Galliano Espresso
- 1 oz Espresso
- Dash of simple syrup
- Garnish: Three Coffee Beans
Method:
Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans
Classic NUVO Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 1/4 oz French Cognac
- 1 sugar cube
- Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur
Method:
Add french cognac and soak 1 sugar cube in a chilled cocktail glass. Top with NUVO Sparkling Liqueur.