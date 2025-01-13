 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get inspired for Dry January by these mocktails from around the world

See how bars around the world are celebrating alcohol-free options

By
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Tis the season for Dry January, and that means it’s time to embrace mocktails. The world of non-alcoholic cocktails has come a long way over the last few years, with new non-alcoholic spirits coming onto the market and trendy bars offering booze-free options as well as standard cocktail fare.

If you’re hoping to get inspired for some creative non-alcoholic cocktails that go beyond just sodas, then we have a selection of mocktails being offered at bars around the globe which range from a classic spritz to fresh and fruity to dark and complex.

Recommended Videos

Milano Spritz

Hyatt Regency Greenwich
Hyatt Regency Greenwich

Available at: Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 oz Free Spirit of Milano
  • 2.5 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
  • 1 orange wheel (to garnish)

Mint Infusion

Thompson Zihuatanejo
Thompson Zihuatanejo

Available at: Thompson Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Ingredients:

  • 1 mint tea bag
  • dash of lemon juice
  • dash of simple syrup
  • 3 oz cranberry juice
  • lemon
  • mint
  • 1 orange (to garnish)

Black Magic Lemonade

The Algonquin Hotel
The Algonquin Hotel

Available at: The Algonquin Hotel, New York City

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz alkaline water
  • ¼ tsp activated charcoal powder
  • 2 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz lavender tea
  • 1 lemon (to garnish)

Discover

Park Hyatt New York
Park Hyatt New York

Available at: Park Hyatt New York, New York City

Ingredients:

  • ¼ oz lemon juice
  • ¾ oz pineapple juice
  • ½ oz cinnamon syrup
  • 1 ½ oz pathfinder (non-alcoholic amaro)
  • top with Prima Pave (non-alcoholic sparkling wine)

Soft Light

The Alida
The Alida

Available at: The Alida, Savannah, Georgia

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz Ritual Zero Proof Gin
  • 1 ½ oz Papaya Syrup
  • 2 oz Plain Kefir
  • 8 drops Saline
  • 5 drops Lactic Acid

Orange-Carrot Ginger Detox

Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives

Available at: Vakkaru Maldives, The Maldives

Ingredients:

  • 1 orange
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 lime
  • 1 piece ginger
  • 1 dried orange slice (to garnish)

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa
Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Available at: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Maui

Ingredients:

  • 7-8 blueberries muddled
  • 1 oz of honey syrup
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice
  • topped with 4 oz of sparkling mineral water and a rosemary sprig

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Mocktails don’t need to be dull: Celebrate NYE with spectacular non-alcoholic cocktail recipes
Your drinks don't need alcohol to be celebratory
nye mocktails nomad london peter piper soft cocktail

With increasing numbers of people choosing to forgo or cut down on alcohol, there's a great opportunity to explore the world of mocktails. While non-alcoholic options used to be an afterthought at best at many places, now they are being crafted with love and care to show the complex flavors and interesting textures that can be achieved without alcohol.

If you're looking for a celebratory but sober way to ring in the new year, then try out some of these spectacular mocktails, using recipes from some of the trendiest bars that incorporate luxury ingredients, carefully prepared syrups, and interesting flavor pairings.
Island Time

Read more
The best things this drinks writer tasted this year, from wines to NA brews
Beer, cider, NA drinks, oh my
Negroni trio at Orafo

We at The Manual are fortunate to try a lot of tasty things. From one-off batches of whiskey to non-alcoholic beer, the range is vast (and so, too, is the quality). Certain well-made sippers, however, stick with you and the very best make a list like this one.

It's been a year of interesting trends, from the craft beer movement pivoting a bit stylistically to the continued growth of RTD drinks. We've come across some fascinating beverages — some average, some truly remarkable, some in between.

Read more
Want a cocktail that surprises? Try these Middle Eastern-inspired winter drinks
New flavors in familiar glasses
Sifr mango cocktail.

When was the last time you sipped on a cocktail that was made as an homage to the flavors of the Middle East? It's probably been a while. So we rounded up some great winter cocktails informed by this particular part of the globe.

Hot Toddies and holiday punches are great, but nothing new. Instead, try a cocktail that blends mango with bergamot or treats bourbon to Za'atar spice. Because steering clear of conventions can yield tremendous results.

Read more