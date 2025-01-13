Get inspired for Dry January by these mocktails from around the world

Table of Contents Table of Contents Milano Spritz Mint Infusion Black Magic Lemonade Discover Soft Light Orange-Carrot Ginger Detox Rosemary Blueberry Smash

Tis the season for Dry January, and that means it’s time to embrace mocktails. The world of non-alcoholic cocktails has come a long way over the last few years, with new non-alcoholic spirits coming onto the market and trendy bars offering booze-free options as well as standard cocktail fare.

If you’re hoping to get inspired for some creative non-alcoholic cocktails that go beyond just sodas, then we have a selection of mocktails being offered at bars around the globe which range from a classic spritz to fresh and fruity to dark and complex.

Recommended Videos

Milano Spritz

Available at: Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut

Ingredients:

2.5 oz Free Spirit of Milano

2.5 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

1 orange wheel (to garnish)

Mint Infusion

Available at: Thompson Zihuatanejo, Mexico

Ingredients:

1 mint tea bag

dash of lemon juice

dash of simple syrup

3 oz cranberry juice

lemon

mint

1 orange (to garnish)

Black Magic Lemonade

Available at: The Algonquin Hotel, New York City

Ingredients:

2 oz alkaline water

¼ tsp activated charcoal powder

2 oz lemon juice

1 oz lavender tea

1 lemon (to garnish)

Discover

Available at: Park Hyatt New York, New York City

Ingredients:

¼ oz lemon juice

¾ oz pineapple juice

½ oz cinnamon syrup

1 ½ oz pathfinder (non-alcoholic amaro)

top with Prima Pave (non-alcoholic sparkling wine)

Soft Light

Available at: The Alida, Savannah, Georgia

Ingredients:

¾ oz Ritual Zero Proof Gin

1 ½ oz Papaya Syrup

2 oz Plain Kefir

8 drops Saline

5 drops Lactic Acid

Orange-Carrot Ginger Detox

Available at: Vakkaru Maldives, The Maldives

Ingredients:

1 orange

1 carrot

1 lime

1 piece ginger

1 dried orange slice (to garnish)

Rosemary Blueberry Smash

Available at: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Maui

Ingredients: