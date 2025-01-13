Get inspired for Dry January by these mocktails from around the world

Tis the season for Dry January, and that means it’s time to embrace mocktails. The world of non-alcoholic cocktails has come a long way over the last few years, with new non-alcoholic spirits coming onto the market and trendy bars offering booze-free options as well as standard cocktail fare.
If you’re hoping to get inspired for some creative non-alcoholic cocktails that go beyond just sodas, then we have a selection of mocktails being offered at bars around the globe which range from a classic spritz to fresh and fruity to dark and complex.
Milano Spritz
Available at: Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Greenwich, Connecticut
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz Free Spirit of Milano
- 2.5 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
- 1 orange wheel (to garnish)
Mint Infusion
Available at: Thompson Zihuatanejo, Mexico
Ingredients:
- 1 mint tea bag
- dash of lemon juice
- dash of simple syrup
- 3 oz cranberry juice
- lemon
- mint
- 1 orange (to garnish)
Black Magic Lemonade
Available at: The Algonquin Hotel, New York City
Ingredients:
- 2 oz alkaline water
- ¼ tsp activated charcoal powder
- 2 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz lavender tea
- 1 lemon (to garnish)
Discover
Available at: Park Hyatt New York, New York City
Ingredients:
- ¼ oz lemon juice
- ¾ oz pineapple juice
- ½ oz cinnamon syrup
- 1 ½ oz pathfinder (non-alcoholic amaro)
- top with Prima Pave (non-alcoholic sparkling wine)
Soft Light
Available at: The Alida, Savannah, Georgia
Ingredients:
- ¾ oz Ritual Zero Proof Gin
- 1 ½ oz Papaya Syrup
- 2 oz Plain Kefir
- 8 drops Saline
- 5 drops Lactic Acid
Orange-Carrot Ginger Detox
Available at: Vakkaru Maldives, The Maldives
Ingredients:
- 1 orange
- 1 carrot
- 1 lime
- 1 piece ginger
- 1 dried orange slice (to garnish)
Rosemary Blueberry Smash
Available at: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, Maui
Ingredients:
- 7-8 blueberries muddled
- 1 oz of honey syrup
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- topped with 4 oz of sparkling mineral water and a rosemary sprig