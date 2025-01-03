 Skip to main content
Make Dry January a Tiki-filled celebration with the Nombie cocktail

A truly spectaclar mocktail means you won't even miss the alcohol

the zombie cocktail
With lots of people embracing Dry January, this is the perfect time to let those non-alcoholic cocktails shine. And a Chicago’s Tiki-themed bar Three Dots and a Dash, they’ve taken up the challenge of creating complex, interesting Tiki-style drinks without the usual signature rum or other spirits.

This summer, the bar debuted its non-alcoholic riff on the classic Zombie, called the Watermelon Nombie. And now the bar has a new version for the winter, called the Honeycrisp Nombie. It uses honeycrisp apple juice plus spices like cinnamon and alcohol-free amaro Lucano Amaro Zero along with all the fun garnishes and elaborate presentation you’d hope for from a Tiki drink. So if you’re looking to up your mocktail game to something truly impressive and fun this season, then the bar has also shared the recipe for its newest creation below — and don’t forget to use your best Tiki mugs!

Honeycrisp Nombie recipe

The Watermelon Nombie, another Three Dots and Dash mocktails
The Watermelon Nombie, another Three Dots and Dash mocktails Three Dots and a Dash

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. Honeycrisp Apple Juice
  • 2 oz. Verjus Blanc
  • 1⁄2 oz. Cinnamon Syrup
  • 1 oz. Lucano Amaro Zero
  • 1 ¾ oz. Club Soda
  • Pineapple Fronds for garnish
  • Lime Wheel for garnish
  • Edible Orchid for garnish

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients together in a mixing tin with 6-8 oz. of crushed ice.

2. Flash-blend for 5 seconds and pour the drink unstrained into your favorite mug or glass. (If you don’t have a spindle mixer you can just give the cocktail a quick shake with whatever ice you have in your freezer)

3. Garnish with two pineapple fronds, lime wheel, and edible orchid.

