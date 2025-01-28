 Skip to main content
We’ll be welcoming Lunar New Year with these gin cocktails

Try out these recipes to toast the Year of the Snake

By
Good Luck Babe 2
Hendrick's Gin

Tomorrow night is Lunar New Year, when it’s time to welcome the Year of the Snake. To celebrate, Hendrick’s Gin has shared a range of gin cocktails embracing the theme, from snakey garnishes to green spritzes. Try out these recipes to toast the beginning of another year, with appropriately citrusy drinks for an upcoming year of health and good fortune.

Rebirth

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Sarah Berardi, Hendrick’s Gin West Coast Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 part cold brew concentrate
  • 0.5 part dark chocolate liqueur (use regular chocolate liqueur for added sweetness)
  • 0.5 orange liqueur
  • Sprinkle of sea salt

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake hard until the shaker is extremely cold.
  2. Single strain liquid into one end of the shaker, discard ice, and shake hard again.
  3. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass, garnish with a snake orange peel.
Good Luck Babe

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Sarah Berardi, Hendrick’s Gin West Coast Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
  • 0.25 part lemon juice
  • 0.25 part tangerine juice
  • 0.25 part simple syrup
  • Teaspoon ball of orange and tangerine sorbet*
    • *Combine 1 cup frozen fruit (peeled orange/tropical fruit recommended) with 1 cup water, 0.5 cup sugar, 1 part apple cider vinegar in a blender and blend, adding more water if needed. Pour mixture into a container and leave in the freezer to harden for at least 2 hours. Then take out and ball for serving. If you aren’t wanting to make anything, you can use frozen orange juice from the store.
  • Top with prosecco

Method:

  1. Combine gin, lemon juice, tangerine juice, and simple syrup in a shaker and shake.
  2. Double strain into a coupe glass or champagne flute.
  3. Add 1 scoop of sorbet into the glass.
  4. Top with prosecco.
  5. Garnish with cucumber wheel and frozen citrus zest**
    **Zest one tangerine and one orange. Place into a container and put in the freezer for ice cold zest.

Hendrick’s Snake Fruit Spritz

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin National Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Gin
  • 1 part White Port
  • 0.5 part Luxardo Bitter ®
  • 0.5 part snake fruit syrup
  • Top with club soda
  • Cucumber ribbon, lemon wheel and saffron for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a wine glass and lightly stir.
  2. Add ice.
  3. Garnish with cucumber, lemon wheel and saffron strands.

Snake in the Garden

Hendrick's Gin

Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin National Ambassador

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 parts Hendrick’s Gin
  • 0.5 part fresh lemon juice
  • 0.75 part mandarin orange syrup
  • 2 dashes cherry bitters
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Cucumber ribbon for garnish

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake with ice.
  2. Strain into a chilled rocks glass.
  3. Garnish with a skewered cucumber ribbon.

Pocket Full of Posies

Hendrick's Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice
  • 5 parts red grapefruit juice
  • 1 grapefruit slice to garnish

Method:

  1. Salt the rim (optional) of a highball glass
  2. Combine all ingredients in a highball glass filled with cubed ice.
  3. Lightly stir and serve.
  4. Garnish with a thin wedge of pink grapefruit and cucumber slice.

