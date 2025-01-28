We’ll be welcoming Lunar New Year with these gin cocktails

One of the top cocktail trends for this year is cutting back -- with people focusing on having fewer, higher quality drinks with lower ABVs. The idea is to enjoy all the flavor and pleasure of a cocktail, without an evening getting too messy. In that spirit, there's been rising interest in lower ABV drinks, particularly those which keep the classic bitter flavors that cocktail drinkers love.

In that vein, one way to enjoy lower-ABV cocktails is to look for drinks which make stars of ingredients like fortified wines or liqueurs rather than spirits. These cocktails from Italian bitter brands Italicus and Savoia take a lower-alcohol twist on classic bitter Italian cocktails, making them ideal for those who are looking to ease into January by cutting back without going fully no-alcohol.

Italicus Spritz