Welcome the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Snake cocktail

As an avowed lover of the Negroni, I'm always on the lookout for ways to tweak my favorite cocktail. But it's hard to improve on perfection! I've tried to the trend for different ratios (remember when everyone was using 2 parts gin to 1 part vermouth and 1 part Campari?), the trend of Negroni Sbagliato (and to be fair, that is a great drink too), and swapping in everything from rum to tequila in place of the gin.

But if there's one way to vary the Negroni which I would have to say is my favorite, it's the versions which keep the same three classic ingredients in their equal ratios, but add an infusion to one of them. I still think about the Negroni with grapefruit-infused Campari I had in a scruffy bar in Berlin, and I used to swear by a chocolate-infused vermouth version that I made at home.