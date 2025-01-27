 Skip to main content
Welcome the Lunar New Year with the Year of the Snake cocktail

It's almost lunar new year, so here's a cocktail to celebrate

By
Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval
Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval

This week sees Lunar New Year, the celebration of the new year throughout much of East Asia and beyond. And to welcome to upcoming Year of the Snake, the Chicago lounge Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval has come up with a new cocktail featuring ingredients like edamame, lychee, and kumquat.

Year of the Snake Cocktail

from Casa Chi by Chef Richard Sandoval

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Roku Gin
  • 2 oz lychee soda
  • .25 oz kumquat juice
  • 1 oz Midori
  • .5 oz Coconut Liqueur
  • Edamame foam (see recipe below)
  • Garnish: edamame foam & dehydrated lime
Technique: Shake
Type ice: regular ice
Glassware: highball

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients in the shaker with ice and shake for 10 seconds.
  2. Strain over fresh ice.
  3. Add edamame foam on top.
  4. Garnish slice lime dehydrated & foam

Edamame foam

Yield: 23 oz (cream siphon 700 ml)

Shelf-life: 1 week

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shelled edamame (cooked)
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup regular milk
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 gelatin sheets
  • 1/4 cup water

Method:

1. Blend the ingredients: In a blender or food processor, combine the cooked edamame, heavy cream,water, and lemon juice. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
2. Strain the mixture: Pour the blended mixture through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a bowl to remove any solids. This ensures that the foam is smooth and does not clog the siphon.
3. Siphon: Pour the strained mixture into the cream siphon, making sure not to overfill it (usually filling it about 2/3 full is ideal). Seal the siphon according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
4. Load the siphon: Load the siphon with a cream charger (N2O) and 2 sheets of gelatin to stabilize. Shake the siphon well to mix the gas with the edamame mixture.

