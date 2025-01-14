LOUIS XIII Cognac is paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with a special release

Table of Contents Table of Contents The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret Where can I buy it?

Louis XIII is another alcohol brand paying tribute to the Lunar New Year with an exceptional new release. Like Tamdhu Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Martell, and Remy Martin, Louis XIII is launching a limited-edition expression celebrating the Year of the Snake.

The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret

Created to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year, The LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret begins like all of the renowned offerings from this iconic brand. The included eaux-de-vie (over 1,200) come from Grande Champagne vineyards and are matured between 40 and 100 years.

The result is an exceptional cognac filled with flavors of pipe tobacco, figs, caramel, candied fruits, ginger, orange peel, honey, saffron, and vanilla. The finish is a mix of toffee, candied orange peels, oaky wood, and a lightly spicy final flourish.

But it’s not the liquid inside we’re writing about today. It’s the unique Lunar New Year Coffret that we’re interested in. Designed by well-known Chinese artist Liu Li Hong, it’s artfully decorated with a gold snake along with a blooming Winter Jasmine. This is the second LOUIS XIII Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coffret and one that is sure to be a must-have for collectors.

Where can I buy it?

Like all expressions from Louis XIII, the Lunar New Year Coffret is extremely limited. Also, if you want to add this bottle to your collection, you can’t simply stroll into your neighborhood liquor store. This limited-edition expression is only available by contacting the Louis XIII shop by emailing them at conciergerie.us@louisxiii-cognac.com for the suggested price of $4.200.