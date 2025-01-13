 Skip to main content
Martell is releasing two new cognacs for Lunar New Year

In honor of Lunar New Year, Martell is launching two new expressions

In the past week, multiple spirits brands have released exclusive expressions to celebrate the Lunar New Year. These include Tamdhu single malt Scotch whisky and Rémy Martin cognac. Now, the distillers at another famed cognac house are launching not one but two expressions on January 29.

Famed cognac house Martell is launching Martell Cordon Bleu Lunar New Year Limited Edition Cognac and L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Serpent. Like the expressions from Tamdhu and Rémy Martin, the latter was created specifically to pay tribute to the Year of the Snake.

Martell Cordon Bleu Lunar New Year Limited Edition by Wu Jian’an

This limited-edition cognac was crafted to celebrate the Snake, the zodiac animal for 2025. Chinese visual artist Wu Jian’an designed the bottle. Inside the bottle is the brand’s beloved Martell Cordon Bleu, a cognac known for its complex flavor profile of orchard fruits, plums, candied almonds, dried fruits, caramel, and gentle wintry spices.

L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition – Assemblage du Serpent

This ultra-premium cognac is released each year to pay tribute to the brand’s ties to China. As you know, this year is the Snake (hence the name Assemblage du Serpent). This cognac is made up of a blend of more than 1,400 eaux-de-vie from Cognac’s four finest terroirs. The result is a multi-layered, sublime cognac with notable flavors like citrus peels, gentle wintry spices, pipe tobacco, charred oak, candied fruits, and black currant.

Where can I buy it?

The Martell Cordon Bleu Lunar New Year Limited Edition by Wu Jian’an is available at select retailers and online at ReserveBar for the suggested retail price of $200. The L’Or de Jean Martell Zodiac Edition—Assemblage du Serpent is limited to only 500 bottles and is available at select retailers for the suggested retail price of $12,500.

