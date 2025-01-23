Reinvent a classic cocktail with these Irish Coffee alternatives

Table of Contents Table of Contents Iced Irish Coffee Teeling Frozen Irish Coffee Caramel Cold Brew Martini

This weekend sees National Irish Coffee day, which is a great excuse to enjoy the traditional combination of Irish whiskey, coffee, and cream. However, if you’re feeling adventurous then you might also want to branch out into some fun variations on this theme.

One alternative way to enjoy an Irish Coffee is to serve it cold, rather than hot — and we have two recipes for that. One goes the route of an iced coffee, making use of cold brew coffee and shaking with ice to create a chilled, refreshing coffee and whiskey beverage. The other combines coffee with with milk and makes use of a slushie machine to create an irresistible creamy cold coffee treat. This recipe makes a whole batch, which you’ll surely need once everyone has a taste.

Finally, there’s an option for the Espresso Martini fans, which hybridizes that drink with an Irish Coffee. This intriguing drink uses stout beer for its dark color, thick texture, and rich flavors, and though it looks just like an Espresso Martini, it’ll have a taste all of its own.

Iced Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

2 oz Cold Brew

½ oz Demerara Syrup

Bar spoon of heavy cream

Method:

Shake Teeling Whiskey, syrup, and cold brew over ice. Strain into a chilled mug filled with ice. Top with cream and garnish with grated nutmeg.

Teeling Frozen Irish Coffee

(Batch Serve)

Ingredients:

1L Teeling Small Batch

1.5L Filter Coffee or Cold Brew Coffee

500g Muscavado Sugar Syrup (1:1)

2L Ice-cream mix

500ml Milk

Method:

Add all ingredients into a 5L holding container. Combine all ingredients in a slushy machine and turn onto slush/freeze mode, allowing up to 60 minutes for the Frozen Irish Coffee mixture to reach desired consistency. Serve with some coffee beans on top or even mix it up with your favorite Teeling toppings!

Caramel Cold Brew Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Salted Caramel Syrup

2 oz Stout

.5 oz Cold Brew

Method:

Chill a large coupe glass with ice. Add all ingredients into the shaker and shake hard. Strain into a small shaker and dry shake hard. Toss ice in glass and double strain. Garnish with chocolate powder