Spring is the time for flowers, spritzes, and — if you ask me — gin cocktails. Alright, I’ll admit that practically every time of year is for gin cocktails in my opinion, but it’s a spirit especially suited to the arrival of warmer weather and bluer skies. One of the great things about gin is its versatility, as you can find gins made with a huge range of botanicals, from savory vegetables and herbs to sweet fruits to unusual spices. That also means that small craft gin brands can differentiate themselves with unique botanical flavors — and that you can make interesting, complex cocktails with just a few ingredients.
The Gin Gimlet is the ideal vehicle for showing off the flavors of craft gins like Coppercraft Gin, as it contains just gin, lime juice, and sugar. It’s a simple yet delicious combination that allows the spirit to shine. But you also get more esoteric cocktails, like one below which combines gin with blood orange liqueur.
Artisanal Gimlet
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Coppercraft Gin
- 75 oz lime juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- 1 lime wheel, garnish
Method:
- Combine the Coppercraft Gin, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker with ice.
- Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
No Blood No Foul
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Coppercraft Gin
- 1 oz Thatcher’s Organic Blood Orange Liqueur
- .5 oz Lillet
- 1 oz orange juice
- .25 simple syrup
- Dehydrated orange wheel, garnish
Method:
- In a shaker tin with ice, add all the ingredients and shake until chilled.
- Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.