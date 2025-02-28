 Skip to main content
Toast the new season with these sharp and bright gin cocktails

It's always the right time for a Gin Gimlet

By
Coppercraft Gin
Coppercraft Gin

Spring is the time for flowers, spritzes, and — if you ask me — gin cocktails. Alright, I’ll admit that practically every time of year is for gin cocktails in my opinion, but it’s a spirit especially suited to the arrival of warmer weather and bluer skies. One of the great things about gin is its versatility, as you can find gins made with a huge range of botanicals, from savory vegetables and herbs to sweet fruits to unusual spices. That also means that small craft gin brands can differentiate themselves with unique botanical flavors — and that you can make interesting, complex cocktails with just a few ingredients.

The Gin Gimlet is the ideal vehicle for showing off the flavors of craft gins like Coppercraft Gin, as it contains just gin, lime juice, and sugar. It’s a simple yet delicious combination that allows the spirit to shine. But you also get more esoteric cocktails, like one below which combines gin with blood orange liqueur.

Artisanal Gimlet

Coppercraft Gin

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Coppercraft Gin
  • 75 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • 1 lime wheel, garnish

Method:

  1. Combine the Coppercraft Gin, lime juice, and simple syrup in a shaker with ice.
  2. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with a lime wheel.

No Blood No Foul

Coppercraft Gin

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Coppercraft Gin
  • 1 oz Thatcher’s Organic Blood Orange Liqueur
  • .5 oz Lillet
  • 1 oz orange juice
  • .25 simple syrup
  • Dehydrated orange wheel, garnish

Method:

  1. In a shaker tin with ice, add all the ingredients and shake until chilled.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

