Toast the new season with these sharp and bright gin cocktails

So many of us (including our grandparents) have only known coffee in one form, usually drip coffee, for many years. While you can't mess with greatness, it's fair to want to explore the world of espresso-style drinks. From lattes to cappuccinos, there's something special about cafe-style espresso drinks that can almost scare newbies away. However, you don't have to visit a cafe daily to enjoy handcrafted espresso drinks. You also don't have to commit to purchasing a fancy espresso machine to brew espresso with a rich crema. Here's why I think the Nespresso Vertuoplus & Aeroccino3 are all you need to make espresso drinks at home.

Convenience of the Nespresso Vertuoplus

There are quite a few criticisms in the world of Nespresso machines. One of the most common criticisms addresses the high cost per cup compared to other methods of brewing espresso. While it's true that you may pay more per cup of espresso when using a Nespresso pod vs. espresso beans, you're paying for the convenience factor. Whether you're a beginner espresso Barista or not, we all value convenience.

I have a traditional espresso maker and the VertuoPlus -- and I love both. There's a time and a place for conventional espresso brewing methods, but I don't have that kind of time daily. As a coffee writer, I admit there are times when I will prioritize a fast and convenient shot of espresso. At the same time, I value the authentic process of brewing espresso with an espresso maker; I find myself returning to the VertuoPlus for reliable espresso on hectic days. I'm not a beginner when brewing coffee, yet I still thoroughly value what this maker brings.