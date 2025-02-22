Welcome the spring with Emma Watson’s refreshing spritz recipe

With spring almost here, we’re looking forward to the arrival of lazy afternoons sipping on spritzes once again. And now, there’s a new spritz recipe available for you to try, inspired by actress Emma Watson, that promises to be crisp, refreshing, and sophisticated.

The spritz uses Renais Gin, a brand created by Watson and her brother Alex, which uses ingredients and flavors from traditional French winemaking inspired by their family’s history as winemakers. There’s also Chablis from the family’s brand Domaine Watson in there too, along with elderflower, lemon juice, and Suze.

Suze is a classic French bitter aperitif, made using gentian root, and notable for its bright yellow color. Although it isn’t that often seen in the US, Suze is beloved by bartenders for its bracing bitter flavors and spicy notes that make it a great cocktail ingredient. If you enjoy amaros like Campari or Aperol, or you enjoy mixing with the lower-ABV but high-flavor character of vermouth, then grab a bottle of Suze and try experimenting with it — you’ll find it makes a great addition to many drinks even when used in small quantities as it is here.

The Emma

Ingredients

30ml/1oz Renais Gin

10ml/0.35oz Domaine Watson Chablis

20ml/0.7oz Elderflower syrup

20ml/0.7oz Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Suze Gentian Liqueur

80ml/2.8oz Soda Water

Method: