Siempre Tequila is releasing a still-strength expression called Exclusivo Muerto

Siempre is releasing a still-strength tequila made with the music of Mozart

Tequila in glass
istock/cesar fernandez dominguez

Siempre Tequila is releasing a new ultra-limited-release tequila just in time for the holiday season. It’s called Siempre Exclusivo Muerto, and the name refers to how unique this tequila is thanks to innovative techniques from co-founder Alex Lacroix and Master Tequilero Sergio Cruz from the Vivanco family distillery, NOM 1414.

Siempre
The “Muerto” in the name comes from the fact that the yeast used to make this tequila is allowed to die, evolve, and rest over a three-week “afterlife,” similar to the malolactic fermentation many rum-makers use. Not only that, but Mozart and other classical music is piped in during the fermentation process.

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, it’s wild fermented in open air before being roasted in stone and brick ovens. It’s crushed using a low-pressure rolling mill and distilled in copper pot stills.

It’s made up of two batches. Batch one is agave from the Puerta de la Carreta fields, which is wild-fermented for 28 days. Batch number two is agave from Capulin Verde, which is wild-fermented with fibers for 32 days. The batches are combined at still strength and filtered through volcanic rocks.

Bottled at still strength, it’s a bold, complex 109-proof. According to Siempre, the tequila begins with a nose of pineapple, jalapeño, green apple, fresh-cut grass, wet cement, cayenne pepper, passionfruit, and light floral notes. The palate is a mix of cooked agave, arugula, tropical fruits, creamy spices, and citrus zest. With its high proof, this tequila is best enjoyed with a splash or two of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/Ignácio Carósio Font

Only 4,500 bottles of this limited-edition tequila will be available to the public. It’s currently available for presale for $129.99, and shipping begins on December 16th.

