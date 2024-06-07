This unique reposado tequila is aged in two types of cask

Line up, tequila fans: there’s another high-end sipping tequila on its way. The brand Mayenda has released a tequila aged using two different types of cask for a complex flavor, the Mayenda Reposado Double Cask.

While blanco tequilas are perfect for mixing cocktails, if you want to enjoy a great sipping tequila then you might want to look into aged tequilas, which are typically classified as either reposado (aged for up to a year) or añejo (extra aged for between one and three years). These aged tequilas spend time in oak barrels for the same reason that whiskeys are aged — to allow the flavors to develop and to add in oaky, vanilla notes from the barrels.

Traditionally, most tequilas are aged in either French or American white oak casks, but the Mayenda Reposado Double Cask spends time in multiple casks for additional flavor. With at least six months of aging split between French oak and European oak casks, the tequila takes on layers of flavor from spicy to sweet.

“With Mayenda Blanco, we knew we had unlocked new possibilities for expressing deeper flavors of the agave, thanks to the two extra steps in our signature process; yet it still felt like we had only scratched the surface of what was possible,” said Jesus Susunaga, Maestro Tequilero at Casa San Nicolás. “When developing our Reposado, we decided to employ a double cask maturation and longer aging process. This resulted in an exceptionally smooth and balanced, aged tequila that maintains the soul of our beloved Blanco.”

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, the Mayenda Reposado Double Cask is debuting in the U.S. and Mexico this month and will be available for $75 per 750 ml bottle.

