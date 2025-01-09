 Skip to main content
How Ratio set out to create the Porsche of pour-over coffee machines

Elegance and sophistication in pour over coffee makers

By
Ratio Four
Ratio Coffee / Ratio Coffee

Designed for the coffee enthusiast, Ratio Coffee Machines are known for brewing rich, delicious coffee and providing style on your countertop. Some even call Ratio’s makers the “Porsche” of pour-over coffee makers. I interviewed Mark Hellweg, founder of Ratio Coffee Machines, to get insight into the brand’s values and how they craft each coffee maker in their product line.

With a passion for combining timeless quality with modern technology to deliver exceptional user experiences, Mark Hellweg has established himself as a prominent figure in the coffee industry. Here’s what inspired Mark to elevate the options available in the pour-over coffee maker market.

Identifying a lacking area in the market

RatioI’ve been in the Italian espresso machine business since 2009, and I felt that drip coffee makers lacked the beauty and quality of espresso machines.”, Mark said. “With Italian machines, you can have someone bring in an 8-year-old machine that needs a new pump and some TLC; then it’s back to brewing for another few years. But in the coffee maker space, it’s typically a wall of basic stainless steel appliances snapped together in a massive factory in 9 minutes.”

Ultimately, this led Mark to ask the question of, “why must everything be disposable, ugly, and make terrible coffee?”

“I’ve always loved the taste of pour-over coffee, but after my wife and I started having kids, we realized we needed a proper coffee maker for the 7 am scramble. We both wanted 40oz of delicious pour-over style coffee without having to ideally deploy a gram scale, timer, and precision kettle, so I designed a coffee maker for us and then offered it to the world. Ratio Coffee Machines was born from this concept.

Balancing aesthetics and functionality 

Ratio
Ratio Coffee / Ratio Coffee

Functionality first, then think creatively and expansively about making it a beautiful ritual people look forward to. We look to furniture and architecture for inspiration, not other coffee makers. When we choose a material, such as walnut wood, we have to think about how we implement this material into the design so we don’t introduce functional problems while chasing aesthetics. The form of the product must follow the function. 

I also asked Mark about what he thinks about the “Porsche” comparison, coining Ratio’s Coffee machines as the top-tier of the pour over coffee maker market. “That’s a lofty comparison”, he noted. “We aspire to delight the owner over the long haul. Yes, another car will get you there, but does it make you smile whenever you use it? That’s the ethos that drives us.”

Mark’s favorite things about Ratio

Ratio
Ratio Coffee / Ratio Coffee

As per Mark, “Coffee is a beautiful ritual! It shouldn’t be that complicated, nor should your coffee at home lack the nuance and depth you can get at a cafe. I enjoy receiving notes from our customers after they set up their Ratio machine and brewed a few batches. Our products aren’t designed for everyone. They are designed for people who love beauty, quality, and simplicity.”

“When that person gets a Ratio and sees the details that went into the design… that’s my favorite thing about this industry. It’s a tough time to be in the manufacturing and retail business, but these accolades drive us forward to keep innovating in the coffee space.”

In talking with Mark, I learned that Ratio doesn’t claim to be the only good option for coffee makers. However, they focus on the “Ratio approach” that differentiates them from other machines on the market. The brand focuses on simplicity, with just one elegant button, rather than a full-color touch screen or QR code reader. Additionally, they skip built-in grinders in their coffee makers and avoid pod coffee — something other coffee companies are known for. Ratio’s coffee makers are built for the long haul, with replaceable parts and a 5-year warranty that we support ourselves.

“We choose quality materials, with great options for those looking to minimize plastic in their lives.”, says Mark. “Every material we use is from a reputable supplier.”

Tips and tricks for new users

Ratio Four
Ratio Coffee / Ratio Coffee

Mark also shared a few recommendations for those new to using Ratio’s pour over coffee makers at home. He suggests buying coffee weekly from a local independent roaster. “You’ll typically find that they’ve gone to great lengths to offer a variety of coffee styles to suit all palates, and the coffee will taste so much better if it’s fresh. We recommend brewing coffee within 4 weeks of the roast date.”

Mark also recommends investing in a burr grinder to elevate their home coffee brewing. “You’ll be delighted at all the vast spectrum of flavors to be discovered in a well-made cup of coffee.”

