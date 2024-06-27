 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Pork roll and everything bagel infused vodka is either genius or madness

Not gonna lie, I would absolutely drink this in a Bloody Mary

By
3BR Distillery

While most cocktails lean toward fruity or bitter flavors, there has always been an interest in savory cocktails too. From the brunch classic Bloody Mary to the trend for fat-washing spirits to impart a rich, meaty note to drinks, there has long been room for a broad range of flavors to mix with. Recent years have even seen a few attempts to create liquors which capture the essence of favorite snack foods, though these have often been light-hearted promotional items rather than serious attempts to craft snacks into cocktails.

Now, though, unconventional New Jersey-based outfit 3BR Distillery is pushing the flavor boat truly out to sea with a new pork roll liqueur. Named 011 PEC ON EVERYTHING, it is an infused vodka which aims to capture the flavors of the classic pork roll, egg and cheese sandwich.

Recommended Videos

Head distiller at the brand, Aleksandr Zhdanov, has seen 3BR come up with creations like a gin infused with mushroom and garlic, or a moonshine-based spirit distilled from peas. He decided to try his hand at capturing the essence of New Jersey’s favorite breakfast sandwich.

The liquor “was crafted to evoke the full experience of the classic sandwich,” the brand writes. “It combines distilled everything bagel seasoning, a touch of malt rye extract, and distilled pork roll. To complete the flavor profile, lactose sugar is added to achieve the creamy texture reminiscent of melted American cheese. The result is a liqueur that delivers a rich, savory taste, perfect for New Jerseyans and curious foodies alike.”

It sounds honestly kind of fascinating, and it could go in a breakfast Bloody Mary or even make a wild dirty martini. It goes on sale tomorrow, June 28, and can be purchased online.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to craft a heavenly vodka martini: Shaken or stirred
We know James Bond likes his vodka martini shaken, not stirred, how do you like yours?
Vodka martini with olives in a martini glass

 

The martini is an iconic cocktail, with millions being poured since its inception. Former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was known to down martinis, as did legendary author Ernest Hemingway and the greatest spy of all time, James Bond, who famously liked his vodka martini shaken, not stirred. As you can see from Bond's specifications, there is more than one way to make a martini and crafting a martini the "proper" way is a subject of debate. Does a martini have to employ gin or vodka? Will the Martini Police pop up out of nowhere if you use vodka instead of gin?

Read more
Gin, vodka, whiskey? New spirits are defying categorization
New spirit alert
Pouring alcohol. Barman working at night and wearing uniform pouring alcohol into glass with ice

There's a new drinks trend lining up, and it falls in the wake of recent developments ranging from the Espresso Martini to popular mocktail recipes. This time, we're dealing in spirits that are frankly, well, hard to define. Not quite gin, not quite vodka, nor whiskey, nor rum, these new additions are challenging palates and bringing new tools for bartenders to play around with.

Sometimes, these new liquors are modeled after age-old recipes. In other instances, they're something new entirely, a familiar base treated to new infusions or a wholly new base altogether. For imbibers, that's exciting news.

Read more
4 popular budget vodka bottles, ranked
There are values to be found in the vodka world
Vodka

If you’re not a big vodka drinker, you might not even realize that some vodkas are great, some are good, and quite a few are downright awful. Even though vodka is crafted to have as little flavor as possible thanks to multiple distillations and filtrations, it still carries flavors from the ingredients used (softness from wheat, creaminess for potatoes, sweetness from corn, and spice from rye).

On top of that, just like with whiskey, rum, tequila, and other spirits, there are varying levels of quality in the vodka world. Countless “premium” bottles will set you back more than you’re likely happy to spend on a clear, un-aged spirit. There are also more bottom-shelf, harsh, borderline rubbing-alcohol-tasting vodkas that you should avoid at all costs. The biggest section is between these two levels. This is the budget-friendly, high-quality bottles.
What makes a budget vodka?

Read more