Retired NFL star and TV host Nate Burleson is partnering with Valentine Distilling to launch a vodka

You might know Nate Burleson for the many professional hats he has worn. The 43-year-old retired wide receiver spent ten seasons in the NFL with stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks and finishing his career with the Detroit Lions. In the years since his retirement, he’s become a media personality, hosting Hollywood Squares and co-hosting CBS Mornings and NFL Today. Now, he’s adding alcohol collaborator to his resume.

LionBlood Orange Vodka

Burleson is collaborating with Detroit’s Valentine Distilling Co. to launch a new vodka to pay tribute to his final seasons playing for the Lions. It’s called LionBlood Orange Vodka, and it begins as Valentine Distilling’s all-natural small-batch vodka made with zero additives, no corn syrup, and real Michigan-grown beet sugar. To give this vodka its unique flavor, it’s infused with blood orange and elderflower.

The name LionBlood comes from Burleson’s Detroit-based clothing brand. The personality is happy to add the name to this complex, flavorful vodka.

“A lion sleeps in the heart of all of us. We hunt for what we want in this world, so the time is now. Remember to savor every sip and conquer your jungle,” Burleson said.

While sometimes celebrity-driven brands seem to have no real connection to the famous person selling them, Burleson was the one who initially approached Rifino Valentine, the Founder and President of Valentine Distilling, with the idea to craft this unique vodka.

“Infused with all-natural ingredients and zero corn syrup, LionBlood Orange is an elegant, smooth, and aromatic flavored vodka that is made to be savored,” Valentine said in a press release.

“After numerous tastings and refining the recipe, the two brought their shared vision to reality—an exceptional vodka that honors both craftsmanship and flavor purity.

Where can I buy it?

The brand hasn’t set a date or price for this vodka yet. It will be released in spring of 2025 with more details to follow soon. Learn more at www.valentinedistilling.com