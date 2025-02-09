Hawkridge Distillers is launching a premium English whisky

Table of Contents Table of Contents Hawkridge Single Malt Whisky Where can I buy it?

Hawkridge Distillers was founded in North Wessex Downs, England, in 2018. It’s well-known for its innovative, sustainable spirits, including Caribbean Blend Spiced Rum, Victorian Botanical Blend London Dry Gin, Victorian Aphrodisiac Blend London Dry Gin, and English Grain Vodka. Now, it’s set to launch its first premium English whisky.

Hawkridge Single Malt Whisky

The brand’s first single malt whiskey was made in partnership with well-known Berkshire-based celebrity chef Alain Roux. This single malt whisky is made with English barley and pure water. It’s distilled using state-of-the-art distilling techniques and matures in ex-bourbon oak barrels.

Recommended Videos

The result is an 80-proof whisky that (according to the brand) is loaded with flavors like honeyed heather, orchard fruits, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and just a hint of baking spices. The finish is lingering, warm, mellow, and ends with a wisp of smoke.

“English whisky is on the rise, and we’re proud to be part of its exciting resurgence,” Phil Howarth, Managing Director of Hawkridge, said in a press release.

“With this beautiful single malt, we’ve embraced England’s unique terroir and approach to whisky-making to create something genuinely special. This is a whisky that not only honors tradition but also pushes boundaries.”

Where can I buy it?

This single malt whisky is currently available on the Hawkridge Distillers website. It will be rolled out to select retailers, bars, and restaurants in the UK before making it available in international markets (hopefully, the US is included). The suggested retail price is £43.00. Learn more about Hawkridge Single Malt Whisky by visiting www.hawkridgedistillers.com.