 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Action star Dolph Lundgren is launching his own vodka

Dolp Lundgren is launching Hard Cut Vodka

By
Hard Cut Vodka
Hard Cut Vodka

Dolph Lundgren is well-known for his many action movie roles, including Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” and He-Man in “Masters of the Universe.” He’s taking on a new role, and this one isn’t on the big screen, though. It’s as founder of a premium vodka brand aptly called Hard Cut Vodka.

Hard Cut Vodka

Hard Cut Vodka
Dolph Lundgren Pouring Hard Cut Vodka Bottle (PRNewsfoto/Hard Cut Vodka) Hard Cut Vodka

This 90-proof, premium vodka was made with a base of Idaho-grown potatoes and spring water from the Rocky Mountains. It’s touted as an “ultra-smooth” and “the ultimate all-American vodka.” It’s already been awarded a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Recommended Videos

Unsurprisingly, the name comes from the film term “hard cut,” which describes a shot that abruptly ends and quickly cuts to the next shot without any dissolve, fade, or other transition. This new vodka was crafted to be smooth enough to be imbibed neat, on the rocks, or in a Martini, Vodka Soda, or any other popular vodka-based cocktail.

Related

According to the brand, Hard Cut Vodka is velvety and creamy smooth and has notes of green apple, fennel, roasted potato, and butterscotch.

“From earning my master’s in chemical engineering, to taking on Rocky on the big screen, I’ve always believed in pushing the limits, striving for the best in all I do,” Dolph Lundgren, Founder and Chairman of Hard Cut Vodka said.

He adds, “My wife, Emma, and I enjoy vodka on the rocks, and after trying dozens of brands, we decided we needed to create the perfect liquid for a vodka world gone soft. Enter Hard Cut Vodka.”

Where can I buy it?

Vodka pouring in a glass
Igor Dudchak / iStock

Hard Cut Vodka will be available nationally on Flaviar.com for the suggested retail price of $25.99 for a 700ml bottle. It will be available at BevMo in California beginning this month and will be rolled out to other key markets in the US throughout 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Captain Morgan is launching Sweet Chili Lime Rum
Captain Morgan is lauching a unique, new rum flavor
Captain Morgan

If you're a fan of wacky, over-the-top flavored rum, you may enjoy Captain Morgan. Its newest expression lives up to the hype that began with flavors like Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple, and Captain Morga Tropical Punch. If you're on the edge of your seat wondering what the folks at Captain Morgan have in store for you, your wait is about to end. The newest unique flavor offering is Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime.
Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime

If you haven't guessed, Captain Morgan Sweet Chili Lime is a mix of tart, zesty citrus flavors and subtle, sweet chili heat. This creatively flavored rum keeps your taste buds guessing with the sweet citrus and peppery heat. Perfect in a shot, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail to give it a spicy kick, this is guaranteed to be your new go-to flavored rum this spring.

Read more
Kavalan is launching a limited-edition 15-year-old single malt whisky
Kavalan is launching its first ever age statement whisky
Kavalan

Taiwan's Kavalan Distillery is one of the world's most highly regarded whisky distilleries. While it has a nice range of flagship expressions and limited-release whiskies, it has never had an age-statement whisky. That all changes with the launch of its newest single malt whisky.
Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition
Celebrating 3/11, 2006, when Kavalan distilled Taiwan’s first new make spirit, this 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky marks nearly two decades of craftsmanship. Kavalan

This limited-edition expression is Kavalan Distillery's first-ever expression released with an age statement. This refined, complex whisky was matured for fifteen years in a combination of ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Ruby Port, and Puncheon. The new release from its 'Time Exploration' series pays tribute to Kavalan's history and the moment in 2006 when the Taiwanese whisky's first new-make spirit was distilled.

Read more
Dirty Sue is launching premium pickle juice to help you up your cocktail game
Dirty Sue is finally launching a pickle juice
Dirty Sue

Have you ever had a Pickleback? If not, you’re really missing out on a boozy, tangy treat. In the simplest terms, a Pickleback is a shot of liquor (usually a bourbon, rye, or other whiskey) directly followed by a shot of pickle juice or brine. The tangy, salty, spicy pickle juice perfectly offsets the warmth of the alcohol.

It’s a surprisingly great combination. And while you can dump out some juice from your favorite Kosher dills or sweet gherkins, wouldn’t you buy a bottle made specifically for a Pickleback instead?
Dirty Sue Premium Pickle Juice

Read more