Action star Dolph Lundgren is launching his own vodka

Dolph Lundgren is well-known for his many action movie roles, including Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” and He-Man in “Masters of the Universe.” He’s taking on a new role, and this one isn’t on the big screen, though. It’s as founder of a premium vodka brand aptly called Hard Cut Vodka.

This 90-proof, premium vodka was made with a base of Idaho-grown potatoes and spring water from the Rocky Mountains. It’s touted as an “ultra-smooth” and “the ultimate all-American vodka.” It’s already been awarded a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Unsurprisingly, the name comes from the film term “hard cut,” which describes a shot that abruptly ends and quickly cuts to the next shot without any dissolve, fade, or other transition. This new vodka was crafted to be smooth enough to be imbibed neat, on the rocks, or in a Martini, Vodka Soda, or any other popular vodka-based cocktail.

According to the brand, Hard Cut Vodka is velvety and creamy smooth and has notes of green apple, fennel, roasted potato, and butterscotch.

“From earning my master’s in chemical engineering, to taking on Rocky on the big screen, I’ve always believed in pushing the limits, striving for the best in all I do,” Dolph Lundgren, Founder and Chairman of Hard Cut Vodka said.

He adds, “My wife, Emma, and I enjoy vodka on the rocks, and after trying dozens of brands, we decided we needed to create the perfect liquid for a vodka world gone soft. Enter Hard Cut Vodka.”

Where can I buy it?

Hard Cut Vodka will be available nationally on Flaviar.com for the suggested retail price of $25.99 for a 700ml bottle. It will be available at BevMo in California beginning this month and will be rolled out to other key markets in the US throughout 2025.