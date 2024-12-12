 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Everything we know so far about Jason Kelce’s new ESPN show

The less famous Kelce brother is now a talk show host

By
NFL logo on blue background
NFL

Jason Kelce is one of the most popular retired football players in the world. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman isn’t shy about being his true self, whether that’s going shirtless in the middle of a wintry NFL playoff game in January or dancing for a crowd of fans. Kelce’s fame has gotten a boost from his brother’s romance with pop icon Taylor Swift, but the older brother has earned plenty of popularity under his own accord.

ESPN feels that Jason Kelce has a face and personality fit for late-night television. They have greenlit a late-night program that will debut right after the New Year in January 2025. We have everything you need to know about Jason Kelce’s new series right here.

Recommended Videos

When and where will Jason Kelce’s late-night show air?

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

According to ESPN’s website, They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce is the title of the program and it will air every Friday night/Saturday morning in January at 1 a.m. ET along with the first Friday night/Saturday morning in February at 1:30 a.m ET. The first episode is on January 3/4 (depending on your time zone) and the final one is on January 31/February 1 (again depending on your time zone). The show will be one hour long, like every other traditional late-night series. As far as a streaming home for the show, fans who don’t have cable can watch They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce on ESPN+. This streamer is easy to purchase in a bundle with Hulu and Disney+. 

Related

Who will be appearing on Jason Kelce’s late-night show?

There isn’t a lot of information on who will be appearing on the show yet. Jason Kelce told Jimmy Kimmel when the show was announced that he would invite on a lot of former NFL players, coaches, and football-related celebrities of interest for the fans at home. We know the Kelces have branched out into pop culture in a big way since Travis started dating Taylor Swift so fingers crossed we might see the ultra-famous pop superstar on the late-night show even for just a passing glance.

ESPN could look to the success of the ManningCast on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning. This show that broadcasts simultaneously with the football game every Monday leverages the great personalities of the Manning brothers and their knowledge of the game. The show invites various celebrities at different points such as Snoop Dogg to talk about both the sport and entertainment at large. Jason Kelce’s show will be much more entertainment-focused than analytical since it’s not airing concurrently with a live football game. Think of the energy on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live but with a football theme.

What are some other TV shows hosted by or featuring former athletes?

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Jason Kelce certainly isn’t the first retired athlete to get into the world of TV and entertainment, but he is a rarity in the late-night talk show sphere. There have been a few sports stars to host a talk show in the past, namely basketball legend Magic Johnson. The Magic Hour ran during the summer of 1998, but Kelce’s show shouldn’t take many notes from Johnson’s. The Los Angeles Lakers icon couldn’t transform his charismatic personality into an affable and believable hosting demeanor and the series was cancelled after only a few months on the air.

Kelce’s brother Travis currently hosts a game show on Prime Video, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? The series is a spiritual successor to the Jeff Foxworthy game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Travis and Jason both know how to present themselves in front of a large audience, they’re good with people, and fans both inside and outside football enjoy their presence. From cereal boxes to ESPN’s studios, get ready for world domination from the Kelce brothers.

What are some of Jason Kelce’s accomplishments during his football career?

Jason Kelce is one of the best players in NFL history at his position. Playing center, Kelce didn’t get talked about a lot compared to his teammates who played flashier positions, but the center is one of the most important offensive line positions in football. Kelce helped direct traffic up on the offensive line and communicated well with the quarterback when setting up each offensive drive.

Kelce’s numbers and accolades are incredible. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles to cap off the 2017 season. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his career and named First-team All-Pro six times. Kelce was great right up to his last season in the league, being named to both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in his final campaign. He immediately went to work in football media in his first season of retirement which has allowed fans in Philadelphia to remain close to him while they’re missing him on the field.

Editors’ Recommendations

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
We now know what the ‘Stranger Things’ series finale will be called
The series will end almost a full decade after the first episode debuted.
The logo for Stranger Things season 5.

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things' fifth and final season will air in 2025. To celebrate "Stranger Things Day" in honor of Nov. 6, 1983, the day that Will Byers was kidnapped, the streamer released a video that featured the titles of the eight episodes in the final season.

The episodes are titled “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.” These titles include several references to earlier episodes. "The Vanishing of..." is a reference to the season one episode "The Vanishing of Will Byers." Fans are already speculating that someone new will be kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down in this final season.

Read more
Everything we know so far about Only Murders in the Building season 5
Yet another homicide has happened at the Arconia in Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building season 4 came to a close with one of its most succinct finales in the series. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel solved the murder of Sazz Pataki and brought justice to Jane Lynch's character in an orderly fashion, but there would be no further seasons of this spooky show if the murderous pattern in the Arconia were to end this time. The episode closed with two more mysteries to be solved next season.
Only Murders in the Building has been one of the biggest hits on Hulu since it premiered in 2021. Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short make up one of the most endearing trios ever assembled on TV. Martin and Short have been longtime friends and collaborators, therefore Gomez's addition is what elevated the show into a more dynamic and age-diverse comedy. We're so glad they'll all be back for a fifth go-around. This is everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 5. 

What will Only Murders in the Building season 5 be about?
It looks like there will be two different murder cases in the fifth season of the show. The main murder storyline revolves around Lester the doorman. At the end of the fourth season finale, the podcasting trio finds Lester's corpse in the fountain outside of the Arconia. Blood has pooled around the outside of the fountain in one of the show's more graphic depictions of violence in four seasons so far. This comes on the heels of a joyous union between Oliver and Loretta. The juxtaposition between happiness and sadness works so well in Only Murders in the Building and allows it to operate as a drama and a dark comedy at the same time.

Read more
‘The Rings of Power’ season 3: Everything we know so far
The series has become one of the most divisive shows on TV among its fans
Charlie Vickers in Rings of Power

Season 2 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has wrapped, and given how long it took for us to get it, fans are already wondering when we might see season 3. The series, which is set thousands of years before the events of the Peter Jackson films, is one of Amazon Prime Video's biggest investments, and it's one the company definitely wants to see succeed.

Given the fact that the show is now done with its second season, we're offering you a rundown of everything we know so far about the third, including what the plot might be, when it might be released, and whether it's even been renewed at all.
Has Rings of Power been renewed for season 3?

Read more