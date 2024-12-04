Taylor Swift is named Spotify’s most streamed artist again in 2024

Spotify’s Wrapped feature brings joy and horror to users every year as they realize exactly what they spent the year listening to. In addition to that individual data, though, the music streaming service also provides a more global picture of how its users behave every year, and this year, Taylor Swift once again reined supreme.

Variety is reporting that Swift was the service’s most streamed artist for the second year in a row, thanks largely to her album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which was the year’s most streamed album. Swift’s music generated 26.6 billion streams on the platform this year. Just behind Swift were the Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish.

Coming in behind “Tortured Poets” on the album list was “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish (No. 2), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” (No. 3), Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” (No. 4), Ariana Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” (No. 5), Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” (No. 6), SZA’s “SOS” (No. 7) and Swift’s “Lover” (No. 8).

While Swift dominated in the artist and album charts, it was Sabrina Carpenter’s massive hit “Espresso” that came out on top on Spotify’s year-end song chart. The song was streamed more than 1.6 billion times globally. It was followed by Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” “Gata Only” by FloyyMenor and Cris MJ, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

Dec. 4 was the first day that users could see their individualized Wrapped information for the year, which may or may not include some of the artists on the global charts. Those Wrapped features will also include Thank Yous from thousands of top artists, including Swift.