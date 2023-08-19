 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Starbucks is going to stream the Taylor Swift Eras tour setlist on a loop because why not

If you're a Swiftie, you'll want to go inside Starbucks, now

Dannielle Beardsley
By
A Starbucks cup sitting on a counter inside of a store.
Harun Ozmen/Shutterstock

Love her or hate her — Taylor Swift is dominating this year, and Starbucks is jumping on the bandwagon. According to TMZ, the coffee chain is hoping to pull customers inside their stores by playing the Taylor Swift Eras tour setlist on a continuous loop in all of their U.S. locations. To capitalize even more on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, they revamped drinks to go along with the albums. Before you get ready to set yourself up to work all day in a Starbucks, know these details about how the Swifties will take over your local location to see if you will be able to Tolerate It.

Look what you made Starbucks do

  • Starbucks will run the entire 122-song setlist over and over again as a Love Story to the singer.
  • There will also be 10 Enchanted drinks dedicated to her 10 albums.
  • This is only for company-operated stores, so this isn’t happening at Target.

You love it when you walk into the grocery store and hear your favorite jams playing, or you might be on the other side and won’t stay in a store if the music they play hurts your ears. This move from Starbucks will probably cause some Bad Blood in some of their customers in a similar way, making people want to either never leave their seats in the stores until this stunt is over, or send more people to the drive-thru or mobile order routes as they wait out their Cruel Summer of Taylor Swift to end. Probably the best part about all of this is that the playlist is named Starbucks Lovers as a nod to the hugely mistaken line in her song Blank Space.

Recommended Videos

But to really drive home those sales, which they know All Too Well how to do, the Starbucks menu took 10 of their (pre-existing) drinks and gave them nicknames based on Swift’s 10 albums. Sometimes you don’t need to do anything but give an item a new name and watch the cash roll in.

To be clear, so the Swifties Don’t Blame Me, this is only going on in actual licensed Starbucks stores. Those inside Kroger and Target aren’t participating.

The inside of a Starbucks store.
Anthony Fomin/Unsplash

The Swifties are getting their ‘Karma’

While the first U.S. leg of the Taylor Swift Eras tour is wrapped up, next year, she’ll put us back in a Lavender Haze before we know it. As Swift releases Taylor’s Version for each of her albums, her fans eat up every Easter egg she drops along the way.

With new merch, new album cover artwork, and new from the vault songs with every re-release, coffee houses across the U.S. are able to participate in Taylor Swift Eras listening nights and host their own release parties. Fans are truly living out their Wildest Dreams when it comes to Taylor content.

From celebrities like Channing Tatum and Jennifer Garner taking their kids to see Swift to stars like Karlie Kloss showing there’s no Bad Blood when it comes to catching a show, there doesn’t seem to be a person who isn’t going to love Starbucks letting Taylor Swift take over their stores. The only question is are you …Ready for It?

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
The best Netflix movies to stream this month
From Power of the Dog to All Quiet on the Western Front, these are the best movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of movies to stream on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and great movies that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies.

Athena (2022)

Read more
These are the best shows and movies on Apple TV+ to binge tonight
Apple TV+ has built up an impressive library that includes great shows and movies
Enrique Arrizon as Máximo Gallardo in 'Acapulco' from Apple TV+.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV+ launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These shows and movies are the cream of the crop, and the best on Apple TV+.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney Plus.

The Morning Show (2019)

Read more
These are the best shows you can watch on Hulu right now
From Lost to The Great, these are the best shows you can stream on Hulu right now
Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin in 30 Rock.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu has plenty of great stuff, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Abbott Elementary (2021)

Read more