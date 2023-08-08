Baked Apple Croissants and Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Lattes? This fall is going to be delicious.

It’s hard to believe, but it would appear the season of all things pumpkin spice is hurriedly setting in. The subtle hints are everywhere, from marked-down summer decor items clearing way on store shelves, making room for fake fall foliage and toothy plastic jack-o-lanterns, to the heaven-sent commercials advertising back-to-school items (all parents take one collective sigh of relief). Yes, fall is coming, ready or not, and if you’re one of the millions who favor fall flavors the most, we have some exciting news. Starbucks’ new fall menu has supposedly leaked, and we’ve got all the spicy details.
Supposedly given to him by a Starbucks employee, Instagram influencer Markie Devo has thrown caution to the wind, deciding to share with the world this year’s highly anticipated fall menu from the coffee mega-giant. To be clear, Starbucks has not yet confirmed or denied the leaked menu’s authenticity, but the news has fans stirring either way.
Of course, the classic fall beverages remain, including the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and ground Guatemala Casi Cielo (not pictured). There are, however, two intriguing newcomers to the board — Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. And if those aren’t intriguing enough, a new dessert item has also made an appearance — the Baked Apple Croissant. Um. Yes, please. Tenured favorites Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Owl Cake Pop survive to serve another year.
Noticeably missing from the lineup, however, is the Pumpkin Scone, which is a known fan favorite. It seems odd that such a popular snack should disappear altogether, but perhaps a revamp is in the works? Only time will tell.
Another gripe people already have — nearly a month before the menu even drops — is its short lifespan. The fall menu is set to launch on August 24th, and run through November 1st. Markie Devo’s Instagram page is full of users who are fuming at the time frame, commenting, “November 1? Cancel the whole thing then” and “Honestly, it should run til Thanksgiving.” We’d tend to agree with that comment. Surely the fall menu must step aside to make way for December holiday items, but a November 1 cut-off does seem a bit abrupt. That said, we’ll leave it in the hands of the coffee shop superstar, who seems to be doing just fine.
