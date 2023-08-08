Baked Apple Croissants and Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Lattes? This fall is going to be delicious.

Few breakfasts are as indulgent and delicious as French toast. If you've ever been lucky enough to be awakened to the smell of this sweet dish sizzling from the kitchen, luring you from under the covers, you know what love is. Sure, it's important to start our days on a healthful note with energizing, wholesome foods...most days. But life is all about the occasional indulgence, and this dish hits that target head-on. Worth every single last calorie, this recipe for pumpkin French toast puts a savory autumn twist on the classic, adding our favorite fall flavors to an already pretty perfect dish. It just doesn't get any better.

How to perfect your French Toast game

Bolder bread is better

To make the perfect French toast, you must first start with great ingredients. Of course, plain old-fashioned white bread will get the job done. It's also a great way to use up some extra bread you may have lying around. But to get the most bang for your breakfast buck, you're going to want to use bread that goes a little above and beyond, like challah or brioche. The heartier the better, cut into about 1-1 1/2 inch slices. Also, an eggy bread like challah or brioche will create a creamy custard texture in your dish, which is nothing short of magical.

No skinny dipping allowed

When soaking your bread for French toast, timing is key. Many people give their bread nothing but a quick dip, hardly allowing any of the beaten egg mixture to penetrate the surface. You'll want to soak each piece for 20-30 seconds. This gives the bread plenty of time to soak up the batter, but not enough time to get soggy and fall apart.

Non-stick is the way to go

Make life easier on yourself and just use the non-stick pan. French toast is a very eggy, sticky dish and can be a major pain to scrub off the bottom of the pan. And chances are, if your house is anything like mine, a French toast morning is not a productive get-up-and-clean-the-kitchen-right-away morning. It's an eat-then-lounge-on-the-sofa-watching-movies kind of dish. No more mess than necessary, thank you very much. Now pass the remote.

Butter is always the answer

Look, you're already making French toast. This isn't the time to spritz a little pan spray and call it a day. Be generous with your butter in the pan. Not only will it make the cooking process a lot easier, but it will also create a beautiful brown crust, and add so much rich flavor to your dish. And don't forget to add a pad for every piece of bread you cook. This isn't a one-and-done kind of deal.

Syrup isn't the only star of the show

We all love maple syrup. Who doesn't? It's rich and sweet and tangy and sticky and wonderful. But in our love for syrup, we may have become a bit lazy when it comes to breakfast toppings. Feel free to switch up your French toast drizzlings and add-ons. Honey makes a lovely, milder alternative to syrup. Fruits like sliced bananas and berries also add some natural sweetness. If you want a bit of crunch, nuts like pecans and pistachios are also delicious.