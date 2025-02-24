Black Frost Distilling is launching Blended Rye Malt Whiskey

Table of Contents Table of Contents Black Frost Blended Rye Malt Whiskey Where can I buy it?

Minnesota-based Black Frost Distilling recently announced the launch of its Wheated Blended Bourbon Whiskey. While that expression was launched at the end of 2024, fans of the northern terroir-driven distillery don’t have to wait long for a second whiskey expression. Black Frost is releasing its Blended Malted Rye Whiskey on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Black Frost Blended Rye Malt Whiskey

This unique expression begins with a mash bill featuring grains grown completely on co-founder Nate Gieseke’s family farm and matured in Minnesota-grown oak casks. The rye included is an heirloom variety called Danko. It’s harvested and shipped to a nearby malt house for malting. It’s then shipped back to the distillery, where mashing, fermenting, distilling, aging, and bottling all occur onsite.

According to Black Frost, the result is a complex, memorable 92-proof whiskey with notes of dried apricots, Mexican chocolate, sweet caramel, orange cola, and vanilla beans.

“Minnesota is unique in the fact that everything you need to make whiskey grows exceptionally well here. We saw this as an opportunity to intentionally box ourselves in from a creative standpoint and only utilize ingredients that we either grow ourselves or source from here in the northland,” Jace Marti, the co-founder and master distiller at Black Frost, said in a press release.

“Minnesota is also one of the largest producers of rye in the country, so it makes sense to have rye whiskey be a major focus of our distillery.”

Where can I buy it?

Black Frost Blended Rye Whiskey will be available for purchase at the distillery and at select retailers throughout Minnesota beginning on March 1st. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $54.