 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Black Frost Distilling is launching Blended Rye Malt Whiskey

Made with locally sourced grains, Minnesota's Black Frost Distilling is launching Blended Rye Malt Whiskey

By
Black Frost
Black Frost

Minnesota-based Black Frost Distilling recently announced the launch of its Wheated Blended Bourbon Whiskey. While that expression was launched at the end of 2024, fans of the northern terroir-driven distillery don’t have to wait long for a second whiskey expression. Black Frost is releasing its Blended Malted Rye Whiskey on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Black Frost Blended Rye Malt Whiskey

Whiskey glass
Robin Canfield/Unsplash

This unique expression begins with a mash bill featuring grains grown completely on co-founder Nate Gieseke’s family farm and matured in Minnesota-grown oak casks. The rye included is an heirloom variety called Danko. It’s harvested and shipped to a nearby malt house for malting. It’s then shipped back to the distillery, where mashing, fermenting, distilling, aging, and bottling all occur onsite.

Recommended Videos

According to Black Frost, the result is a complex, memorable 92-proof whiskey with notes of dried apricots, Mexican chocolate, sweet caramel, orange cola, and vanilla beans.

Related

“Minnesota is unique in the fact that everything you need to make whiskey grows exceptionally well here. We saw this as an opportunity to intentionally box ourselves in from a creative standpoint and only utilize ingredients that we either grow ourselves or source from here in the northland,” Jace Marti, the co-founder and master distiller at Black Frost, said in a press release.

“Minnesota is also one of the largest producers of rye in the country, so it makes sense to have rye whiskey be a major focus of our distillery.”

Where can I buy it?

A glass of scotch and a glass of whiskey separated by a lit candle.
Andrew Seaman / Unsplash

Black Frost Blended Rye Whiskey will be available for purchase at the distillery and at select retailers throughout Minnesota beginning on March 1st. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $54.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
New premium craft tequila TRULUSSÓ is launching
TRULUSSÓ Tequila is set to launch three expressions
Trulussó Tequila

Contemporary tequila drinkers have a lot of brands to choose from. It’s enough to make you feel overwhelmed. They will have one more to choose from because a new premium tequila brand is joining the shuffle. It’s called Trulussó, and it’s launching with three expressions: Blanco, Reposado, and  Añejo.
Trulussó Tequila

This new line of premium tequilas is distilled twice and bottled at Feliciano Vivanco distillery (NOM 1414) in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico. It’s crafted by well-known master tequilero Sergio Cruz (known for Siempre, Yeyo, Los Dos, Cruz, and more tequilas).

Read more
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is launching a bottled-in-bond bourbon
Bulleit finally reached a bottled-in-bond whiskey
Bulleit

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is well-known for its award-winning whiskeys, including Bulleit Bourbon, Bulleit Rye, Bulleit Rye 10, Bulleit Bourbon 10, and Bulleit Barrel Strength. But, with all those whiskeys, the brand had never released a bottled-in-bond bourbon. That is until now.
Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Distilled in the spring of 2017, Bulleit Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon was made with the brand's same high-rye mash bill and was distilled and entirely matured at Bulleit Distilling Company in Shelbyville, Kentucky. While bottled-in-bond whiskeys only need to mature for four years in federally bonded warehouses, Bulleit's expression spent a full seven years aging.

Read more
The Macallan is launching Folio 8, the newest expression in its Archival Series
The Macallan Folio 8 is the newest limited release from the iconic brand
The Macallan

There are a few huge names in the single malt Scotch whisky world. These include the Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Glenmorangie, and, of course, The Macallan. The latter is well-known for its flagship expressions and limited releases. Recently, the iconic Speyside distillery announced the launch of the newest chapter in its highly popular Archival Series.
The Macallan Folio 8

The Macallan just announced the launch of Folio 8. This non-age-statement single malt whisky is the newest addition to its Archival Series. It’s an ultra-limited release in the U.S., with only 450 bottles bottles being made available to the public. You can only get a bottle of The Macallan Folio 8 if you’re a member of The Macallan Society or a private client of the brand.

Read more