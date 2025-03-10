15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon launches Three Ports Expression

Table of Contents Table of Contents 15 STARS Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon Where can I buy it?

15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon is an award-winning whiskey brand launched in 2022 with the goal of releasing luxury blended whiskeys using its long-aged, rare whiskey stocks. Its newest release is a uniquely aged whiskey called 15 STARS Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon.

15 STARS Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon

This limited-edition whiskey is a blend of nine and fifteen-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons finished in tawny, white, and ruby port barrels.

The result is a memorable, complex 103-proof blended bourbon that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of concord grape, plum, blueberry, honeysuckle, vanilla extract, apple, banana, pear, peach, oak, and baking spices. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including blackberry, dates, pineapple juice, golden raisin, meringue, cinnamon, fresh wood, and light ground pepper. The finish is a mix of berries, fruit cake, grape, plum, and oak. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to sip slowly neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water on a cool evening.

“Three Ports is a bold step forward in bourbon innovation,” Ricky Johnson, co-founder of 15 STARS, said in a press release.

“By blending these fine-aged bourbons and finishing them in three distinct port casks, we’ve created a spirit that delivers a depth of flavor and sophistication unlike anything else on the market. We’re thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind release as our first launch of 2025.”

Where can I buy it?

Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon is available at select retailers in 28 states and online at the 15 Stars website for the suggested retail price of $179 for a 750ml bottle.

