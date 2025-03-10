 Skip to main content
15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon launches Three Ports Expression

15 STARS' newest expression was matured in three types of port casks

By
15 STARS
15 STARS

15 STARS Fine Aged Bourbon is an award-winning whiskey brand launched in 2022 with the goal of releasing luxury blended whiskeys using its long-aged, rare whiskey stocks. Its newest release is a uniquely aged whiskey called 15 STARS Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon.

15 STARS Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon

15 STARS
15 STARS

This limited-edition whiskey is a blend of nine and fifteen-year-old Kentucky straight bourbons finished in tawny, white, and ruby port barrels.

The result is a memorable, complex 103-proof blended bourbon that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of concord grape, plum, blueberry, honeysuckle, vanilla extract, apple, banana, pear, peach, oak, and baking spices. The palate is a symphony of flavors, including blackberry, dates, pineapple juice, golden raisin, meringue, cinnamon, fresh wood, and light ground pepper. The finish is a mix of berries, fruit cake, grape, plum, and oak. It’s the kind of whiskey you’ll want to sip slowly neat, on the rocks, or with a splash or two of water on a cool evening.

“Three Ports is a bold step forward in bourbon innovation,” Ricky Johnson, co-founder of 15 STARS, said in a press release.

“By blending these fine-aged bourbons and finishing them in three distinct port casks, we’ve created a spirit that delivers a depth of flavor and sophistication unlike anything else on the market. We’re thrilled to introduce this one-of-a-kind release as our first launch of 2025.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

Three Ports Fine-Aged Bourbon is available at select retailers in 28 states and online at the 15 Stars website for the suggested retail price of $179 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
