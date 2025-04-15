 Skip to main content
Rolling Fork Spirits is relaunching its popular historic bourbon

Whiskey in a glass
Maksym Tymchyk 🇺🇦 / Unsplash

We love bourbon, especially historic bourbon. That’s why we get so excited when brands relaunch brands that were seemingly lost in time. This is the case with Bourbon de Luxe. First launched in 1911, it even made it past Prohibition after being acquired by the R.W. Wathen Co. in 1926 and added to the American Medicinal Spirits Co. portfolio in 1927.

Shortly after, it was one of many forgotten brands. That is until Rolling Fork Spirits relaunched it in the fall of 2024. It was so popular that the brand decided to once again release this limited-edition small batch bourbon after selling out so quickly the first time on popular spirits retailer Seelbachs.com.

Bourbon de Luxe

Rolling Fork Spirits
Rolling Fork Spirits

The brand is once again releasing this limited-edition, historic whiskey. To make Bourbon de Luxe, the brand picked six barrels of eight-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon sourced from two Bardstown, Kentucky-based distilleries. The second batch of Bourbon de Luxe is bottled at 119-proof cask strength.

“The reception by spirits enthusiasts to the revival of Bourbon de Luxe far exceeded our expectations,” Rolling Fork Co-Founder Turner Wathen said.

“Selling out of batch one so quickly reinforced our belief that high-quality bourbon will always be in demand, so we wanted to give our customers more of what they’re looking for – cask strength, high quality, Kentucky straight bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass in a dark room
Ignatiev / iStock

This is a limited-release bourbon. Rolling Fork is only making 1,116 bottles of this timeless whiskey available. Bourbon de Luxe is available at select whiskey retailers and Seelbachs.com for the suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
