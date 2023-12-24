 Skip to main content
Doritos now sells a nacho cheese-flavored ‘spirit’ because why not (and it’s not the first weird spirit we’ve seen)

Enjoy the taste of Doritos without the finger dust

Christopher Osburn
By
Emperical Doritos
Emperical

Sometimes, spirit makers get wacky and decide to flavor their vodka, gin, or other form of liquor with jalapenos or over-the-top fruits and herbs. That’s to be expected. But now and then, distillers do something a little unexpected. This is the case with the newest strange spirit on the market: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit. Yes, you read that right. It’s a limited-release Doritos nacho cheese-flavored spirit.

Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit is exactly as it seems. It’s a spirit made using Empirical’s vacuum distilling process. It’s made with real Doritos chips and this unique process means the spirit doesn’t just have a vague cheesy flavor, it tastes like you somehow managed to squeeze out the flavor of your favorite corn chips and make them into a spirit.

This limited-edition spirit is available in January for a suggested retail price of $65. And while it’s very strange and unique, it’s not the first time distillers have used odd ingredients to flavor their spirits. Keep scrolling to see five other unusual flavored spirits.

Bakon Vodka
Bakon

Bakon Vodka

As the name suggests, this is a potato vodka that has the flavor of crispy bacon. Savory, lightly smoky, and filled with bacon goodness. We suggest using it as the base for a bloody Mary. Bartenders already add a few pieces of bacon to the breakfast cocktail staple. Why not just use a vodka that tastes like smoky cooked bacon?

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila
Tanteo

Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila

This 100% Blue Weber agave-based tequila is infused with fresh jalapeno peppers. The result is a tequila loaded with flavors like roasted agave, vanilla, and spicy, fiery jalapeno peppers. Wouldn’t you want to try this spicy, flavorful tequila? Sweet and heat are a great combination.

Kings County Chocolate Whiskey
Kings County

Kings County Chocolate Whiskey

Kings County Chocolate Whiskey begins as moonshine. It’s then infused with grand cacao bean husks from Mast Brothers Chocolate. The result is a sweet whiskey with a ton of chocolate fudge, vanilla, and cocoa flavor. It would make the perfect after-dinner drink or accompaniment to dessert. You might even want to pour it over ice cream to create a truly boozy, indulgent dessert.

The World Famous Pickle Vodka
World Famous

The World Famous Pickle Vodka

If you’re the type of person who looks forward to ordering a sandwich at a restaurant mostly because you’ll end your meal with a dill pickle spear, this is the vodka for you. This isn’t for the sweet Gherkin fans. This is a vodka that tastes like a dill pickle. Instead of a pickleback consisting of a shot of pickle juice and whiskey, instead, pair that pickle juice with pickle vodka for a double dose of dill.

UV Sriracha Vodka
UV

UV Sriracha Vodka

Sriracha is a chili pepper-based sauce that took the world by storm a decade or so ago and is a household staple today. It only makes sense that a spirits brand would make a sriracha-flavored vodka. US Sriracha is spicy, loaded with pepper flavor, and is guaranteed to give your Bloody Mary the perfect amount of sweet heat.

