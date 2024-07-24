Just like wine and cheese, steak just gets better with age.

If you’re anything like us, one of your go-to happy places is likely a dark and moody gourmet steakhouse, complete with mustachio’d barkeeps and their impressive list of extravagant steak and bourbon pairings. If this is a scene that sounds familiar to you, you probably know a little something about dry-aged steaks. Until just recently, these incredible pieces of meat were only available in upscale steakhouses, very high-end grocers, and specialty butcheries. Thanks to the passage of time and whispers of praise, however, word eventually got out about how incredible dry-aged steaks are, and now they’re much more widely accessible online and even at some mid-level grocery stores.

If you haven’t heard of dry-aged steak until now, it’s time to find out what all the fuss is about because, believe us, it’s worth the fuss.

What is dry-aged steak?

As you may have surmised from the name, dry-aged steaks are steaks that have been aged in an extremely controlled and careful process. This aging process gives steaks a sinfully tender and extravagantly flavorful taste and texture that are worth every second it takes.

Depending on the type of steak being dry-aged, cuts are stored within a humidity and temperature-controlled chamber, where air is constantly circulated as the beef enzymes break down glycogen, fat, and protein. In this process, moisture is drawn out of the meat, which both enhances and concentrates the savory, beefy flavor.

The results of the dry-aging process create a far more tender and flavorful steak than a fresh piece of beef could ever be.

What to look for in a dry-aged steak

There are several online retailers that sell quality dry-aged steaks. Unfortunately (but of course), there are also some sketchy ones. The good news is that it isn’t hard to decipher between the two. Generally, a good retailer has its accolades posted right on its website. Good-quality beef will come from producers who value their cattle’s well-being, prioritize all-natural feed and organic growing practices, and go above and beyond to supply the most tender, marbled cuts.

When looking at the steaks themselves, pay attention to how they have been dry-aged. The standard amount of time is 15 days, but there are steaks that are even deeper and richer in flavor that have been aged for 21 days or more.

It’s also important to remember that while dry-aged steaks are known for being more tender and flavorful, your favorite cuts are still your favorite cuts. If you’re a filet fan, stick with a dry-aged filet. Ribeye enthusiast? Go with the dry-aged ribeye. Dry-aged steaks are still your favorite steaks, just better.

How to cook a dry-aged steak

Thaw

If you’ve purchased your dry-aged steaks from an online retailer, chances are they will be frozen when they arrive at your doorstep. Of course, you’ll need to thaw your steaks before you can prepare them, and this can be a tricky process if rushed.

While it may be tempting to use that “defrost” button on your microwave, don’t. You’ve likely spent a pretty penny on these steaks, and the last place they should be is in the microwave for any reason. It’s best to thaw dry-aged steaks (and just about any protein) slowly in the refrigerator. A frozen steak should take two to three days to thaw completely in the fridge.

If you are in a hurry to enjoy those steaks (who can blame you?), you can place your wrapped steak in a bowl of cold water with the tap just ever so slightly running into the bowl. This will speed up the process significantly.

However you choose to thaw your dry-aged steaks, just be sure to bring them to room temperature before cooking.

Season

While we love a good steak rub, this isn’t the time or the place for an abundance of seasonings. Dry-aged steaks are incredible all on their own, and the last thing you want to do is mask that flavor with a hodgepodge of cheap pantry seasonings. Salt and pepper are all you need for a perfectly seasoned dry-aged steak.

Cook

Because of the aging process, dry-aged steaks have far less moisture than regular steaks. This is an important fact to keep in mind when cooking, as the lower moisture content will make the steaks cook much faster. Generally, dry-aged steaks take about 30% less time to cook than regular steaks.

While it is always a crime to overcook steak, overcooking a dry-aged steak is a truly heinous act. Whichever method you use to cook your steak, we recommend searing at a very high temperature for the first minute or two and then lowering the heat to a medium to finish cooking the steak internally. The whole process shouldn’t take more than four or five minutes.

Of course, never, ever forget to rest your steak after it’s been cooked, whether it’s dry-aged or regular. The juices inside need a few minutes to redistribute back into the meat, and cutting into that meat prematurely will leave you with a sad, dry steak. Be patient.