 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Blue Moon beer has one of the weirdest (and best) Dry January promos we’ve ever seen

Buy some Blue Moon beer, get a discount code on Blue Moon beer - easy!

Christopher Osburn
By
Blue Moon
MillerCoors

Blue Moon is a big name in the beer world. It’s been one of the most well-known wheat beers since its inception in 1995. It’s such a household name that it’s the kind of beer that probably wouldn’t see much of a dip in sales even if it never advertised again. But that’s not necessarily the case for its new non-alcoholic Belgian-white ale. And since drinkers might not be completely aware of this alcohol-free offering, the brand launched one of the weirdest and best dry January promotions ever.

If you’re unaware of dry January, it’s a time when many people attempt to “dry out” from the recent holiday season. There’s a good chance that due to all the social gatherings and parties, many drinkers had a few too many beers, glasses of champagne, and boozy cocktails. While it’s a great idea for many drinkers health-wise and as a way to start a new year on the right foot, like many resolutions, about halfway through the month, beer starts to look more and more appealing. Luckily, the folks at Blue Moon figured out a way to help you fight your urge to sip alcohol-filled frosty brews.

Blue Moon
MillerCoors

Dry-Back January

They’re calling it “Dry-Back January,” and the promotion began on January 12. You might not know why that date is important and why the promotion wasn’t simply running all month long. Well, according to experts, January 12 is the day when most people give up on their dry January aspirations. It’s even referred to as “Quitter’s Day” because of the high percentage of drinkers who decide to crack open a beer and say that they gave it the ‘ol college try but just couldn’t last a whole month.

Recommended Videos

Dry-Back January works like this: for every six-pack of Blue Moon Non-Alcoholic purchased from Quitter’s Day until January 31st, Blue Moon will give you a rebate that can be used to purchase a six-pack of any beer in the Blue Moon Portfolio. That means that for all the NA beer you enjoy this month, you can sip on the same amount of alcohol-filled brews when you get back to your drinking ways in February or beyond.

Blue Moon
Dorrell Tibbs/Unsplash

How to get your free beer

Well, technically, it’s not free beer per se. It’s more like buy one get one free. The goal is to get drinkers to try its NA beer so maybe they’ll want to grab it in the future. To get your free sixers, you need to submit your receipts at BlueMoonNonAlcoholic.com to receive a rebate. But that’s not all. Since the folks at Blue Moon understand that their beer tastes better with a slice of orange, they’ll even pay for the orange. Yes, you read that right.

Editors' Recommendations

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Wine 101: Everything you ever wanted to know about Sauvignon Blanc
A no-nonsense sauvignon blanc guide for everyone
White wine in glass swirling

Sauvignon Blanc is a beautifully zesty and incredibly popular white wine that's beloved for its crisp, citrus flavor and bright green herbaceousness. This zippy varietal is refreshingly tart yet balanced with sweeter notes of stone fruit and fresh lemongrass.

If you favor California wines, you may know sauvignon blanc under its alias of fumé blanc, a term coined by renowned California winemaker Robert Mondavi. He selected this name to honor the Pouilly-Fumé wines from France's Loire Valley, which share many delicious similarities with Sauvignon Blanc. While fumé blanc and sauvignon blanc are the same grape variety, fumé blanc is primarily used in California. In fact, Robert Mondavi's fumé blanc is still one of our very favorite bottles of this varietal.

Read more
Rye whiskey 101: Everything you ever wanted to know
It's spicy goodness in a bottle
Whiskey

If you’ve never tried it, rye whiskey can be a bit of a mystery. If you know anything about rye the crop, it’s that it has a peppery, spiced, almost clove-like flavor. Does that mean the whiskey tastes like someone spent an hour cracking black pepper into your favorite whiskey? That doesn’t seem very appetizing. You also might be wondering what makes a whiskey a rye whiskey as opposed to a bourbon or another type of whiskey.

Since we are in the business of helping, we decided that the time was right to give you the equivalent of rye 101. While you definitely won’t get college credit for this, it also won’t take you a whole semester to learn the ins and outs of rye whiskey. Just peruse this article, and you’ll learn all there is to know about this unique, spicy whiskey variety. So, buckle up for the rye train. We hope you enjoy the whiskey-saturated ride through the world of rye whiskey.

Read more
If you’re not ready for Dry January, give these 3 low-calorie cocktails a shake (or stir)
These low-calorie cocktails won't ruin your fitness goals
Cocktail outside

Dry January isn't for everyone. Perhaps your New Year’s resolution wasn’t to give up all alcohol for a month, but instead, to jump-start a year of healthy living. Maybe you’re going to join a gym (and hopefully actually continue going after this month), eat healthier (no more stops at Mickey D’s for fries), and drink healthier. Yes, that’s right. You don’t have to completely give up alcohol to live a healthier lifestyle in 2024.

Sure, alcohol itself isn’t great for your health and should be enjoyed in moderation. But the real carbohydrates and extra calories come from heavy beers and ridiculous, over-the-top indulgent ingredients in your favorite cocktails. Among the most caloric mixed drinks are the boozy Long Island iced tea, margarita, pina colada, white Russian, and Mai Tai.

Read more