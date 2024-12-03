Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years is one of the rarest whiskies the brand has ever released

Table of Contents Table of Contents Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years Where can I buy it?

Johnnie Walker is the biggest name in blended Scotch whisky. The brand is well-known for its wide range of expressions, from Johnnie Walker Red to Johnnie Walker Blue and every limited-edition expression in between. This iconic brand is beloved by whisky drinkers all over the globe, so it should come as no surprise that it is launching a one-of-a-kind blended whisky.

Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years

Its newest release isn’t named for a colored label like many of its popular expressions. Instead, it’s called Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years, and it’s one of the oldest and rarest whiskies the brand has ever released. Only 200 bottles of this limited-edition expression are being made available. It features a marriage of Highland single malt and Lowland single grain whiskies from six rare malt whiskies and two grain whiskies from well-known distilleries. Whiskies included come from Cambus, Carsebridge, Glenury Royal, Glenlochy, Dalwhinnie, and more.

Recommended Videos

The result of maturing for more than five decades is a complex whisky loaded with notes of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, wintry spices, herbal tea, raisins, candied orange peels, oak, berries, cacao, and more.

“Alongside my small team of whisky experts, we hand-selected some of our oldest and most precious casks of Highland Single Malt and Lowland Single Grain Whiskies for my first ultra-rare release as Master Blender,” Dr Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, said in a press release.

“With this deceptively simple cask combination, our intention was to create a new, masterful blend in homage to our founders’ achievements. The rare aromas, flavors, and character in this blend, combined with their shared age and small number, make this super-limited edition a testament to the art of whisky blending.”

Where can I buy it?

This is an extremely limited-edition whisky. It’s available at select whisky retailers for a suggested retail price of $25,000.