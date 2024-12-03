 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years is one of the rarest whiskies the brand has ever released

Johnnie Walker Aged 52 is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the brand

By
Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the biggest name in blended Scotch whisky. The brand is well-known for its wide range of expressions, from Johnnie Walker Red to Johnnie Walker Blue and every limited-edition expression in between. This iconic brand is beloved by whisky drinkers all over the globe, so it should come as no surprise that it is launching a one-of-a-kind blended whisky.

Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years

Johnnie Walker
Johnnie Walker

Its newest release isn’t named for a colored label like many of its popular expressions. Instead, it’s called Johnnie Walker Aged 52 Years, and it’s one of the oldest and rarest whiskies the brand has ever released. Only 200 bottles of this limited-edition expression are being made available. It features a marriage of Highland single malt and Lowland single grain whiskies from six rare malt whiskies and two grain whiskies from well-known distilleries. Whiskies included come from Cambus, Carsebridge, Glenury Royal, Glenlochy, Dalwhinnie, and more.

Recommended Videos

The result of maturing for more than five decades is a complex whisky loaded with notes of toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, wintry spices, herbal tea, raisins, candied orange peels, oak, berries, cacao, and more.

Related

“Alongside my small team of whisky experts, we hand-selected some of our oldest and most precious casks of Highland Single Malt and Lowland Single Grain Whiskies for my first ultra-rare release as Master Blender,” Dr Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, said in a press release.

“With this deceptively simple cask combination, our intention was to create a new, masterful blend in homage to our founders’ achievements. The rare aromas, flavors, and character in this blend, combined with their shared age and small number, make this super-limited edition a testament to the art of whisky blending.”

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
Josh Applegate/Unsplash

This is an extremely limited-edition whisky. It’s available at select whisky retailers for a suggested retail price of $25,000.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Puerto Rican Rum brand Ron del Barrilito is launching a 27-year old rum
This new rum from Ron del Barrilito spent almost three decades maturing
Ron del Barrilito

When you think of Puerto Rican rum, you might initially think of Bacardi. This isn’t surprising since it’s one of the most popular and most accessible rum brands in the world. But it’s not the first rum brand founded on the island. The oldest brand still operating on the island is Ron del Barrilito, founded in 1880. Bacardi was actually founded in Cuba before moving to Cuba in the 1930s.

Renowned, timeless brand Ron del Barrilito is set to release the second edition of Pedro Fernández Selection II, named for its founder, Don Pedro Fernández. This 27-year-old rum was first launched last year and was so popular that the brand decided to release it again.
Pedro Fernández Selection II

Read more
Dewar’s is releasing a new 38-year-old blended Scotch whisky
This blended Scotch whisky spent almost four decade maturing
Dewar's

There are only a handful of household names in the blended Scotch whisky world. They include Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse, Chivas Regal, and Dewar's. The latter is what we're most interested in today. That's because the iconic brand recently launched a new 38-year-old blended Scotch whisky.
Dewar's Double Double 38-Year-Old Whisky

This limited-edition whisky was created to pay homage to Scotland's rugged Northern Highlands. It starts with Dewar's Master Blender Stephanie MacLeod selecting single malt whiskies from Islay and the Highlands. This remarkable whisky includes some Dewar's Double Double 27-Year-Old from 2023.

Read more
World Whiskey Society is releasing Hazmat Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old
World Whiskey Society is launching a 160-proof American whiskey
World Whiskey Society

It's a big deal when the World Whiskey Society announces a new release. The WWS is well-known for its limited-release, very rare whiskey expressions. Fans of the WWS will be ecstatic to learn that it's set to release one of its most exciting, unique expressions yet. It's called Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition, and it's a must-have for whisky enthusiasts.
Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition

Bottled at a potent 160-proof, Wyatt Earp 13-Year-Old American Whiskey Hazmat Edition is made with a mash bill of 73% malted barley, 14.9% malted rye, and 12.1% malted wheat. It was matured for thirteen years, creating a nuanced, complex, highly memorable whiskey.

Read more