Why this milk frother is my new favorite kitchen tool

Everyone talks about the same perks of working from home, like saving time on a commute or getting work done in your pajamas. For me, however, access to great coffee comes to the top of the list. When I worked in an office setting, break rooms and conference meetings left me with stale coffee that never seemed to hit the spot.

Since working from home, I’ve had the chance to experiment with tools like this stainless steel milk frother, which makes it easy to whip up cafe-level coffees right from my kitchen. Though I’ve tried many brands of milk frothers, the Melitta Montalatte Milk Frother is one of my favorites. Here’s what makes this milk frother stand out (besides its modern, stainless steel design that matches any kitchen).

Detachable design

My work days are pretty busy, which leaves limited time to dedicate to making fancy coffee drinks and even less time to spend on clean up. One of the things I look for when shopping for any product is ease-of-use and ease-of-clean up. Making a latte or a cappuccino is fun until you find you have 100 items to hand-wash.

Many countertop milk frothers I’ve tried are hand-wash only, as the milk pitcher is attached to the electrical components on the bottom of the device. If you don’t mind washing dishes, this might not be a drawback you’d consider. Yet, it’s a major design flaw of many of the more budget-friendly milk frothers available on the market.

The Melitta Montalatte stainless steel milk frother solves this problem with its two-piece design. With the detachable stainless steel jug, you can easily remove the pitcher from the electrical part and place it right on the top rack of the dishwasher. This seems like a simple feature, but it’s a game-changer for someone who hates washing dishes (I suppose someone like me was involved in the design process of this product). Since I know I can put the components in the dishwasher, I’m much more likely to use it (rather than leave it sitting and order a cappuccino on DoorDash). The tiny “frothing” component inside the jug also detaches for cleaning.

Operation and components

If you drink coffee as much as I do, it’s worthwhile to consider the chemicals in many of your products. After all, the milk you place in a milk frother directly touches the device, which means unwanted chemicals could leak into your milk and, therefore, into your coffee cup. One thing that stands out to me about this milk frother is that all components that touch the milk are BPA-free. This probably isn’t something that comes to your mind when shopping for a milk frother, yet it’s an essential factor.

Now for what you’re probably most curious about: the operation. This machine is powerful compared to other countertop-style milk frothers I’ve tried! Though powerful, it operates quietly and always produces the dense, full froth I want when making cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiato at home. I have tried this milk frother with dairy and non-dairy milk, and it’s never failed me in getting the job done. Plus, I feel there’s something satisfying about pouring your milk foam atop your coffee.