How to make a cappuccino: A 5-step guide for beginners

How to make a cappuccino Perfecting the art of the cappuccino

The balanced nature of a cappuccino, made with equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam, is what makes the drink my favorite espresso drink. Drinking a cappuccino feels like a good mix between indulgent but not too indulgent and creamy, like a latte.

The smooth, creamy espresso drink is a go-to order for when I don’t want a black Americano, yet I feel like ordering something more sophisticated than a coffee with cream. I’ve loved to order a cappuccino for years, but I only recently started to explore how to make a cappuccino at home. Here’s what you should learn to brew this classic favorite at home.

How to make a cappuccino

A cappuccino consists of a balanced 1:1:1 ratio of equal parts of espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. As such, you’ll need an espresso machine to brew espresso for your cappuccino. The following recipe is how a standard cappuccino is made; however, if you don’t have an espresso maker, you can try using extra-strong coffee brewed from a French Press or pour over. Just know you won’t have the same crema as you’ll get from using espresso brewed from a regular espresso machine.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of finely ground dark roast coffee beans

1/4 cup of water

1/2 cup of whole milk

1/8 teaspoon of cocoa powder for dusting (optional)

Sugar, syrup, or other sweeetner

Method

Brew the espresso: Start by brewing two shots of espresso in your espresso machine. To do so, add the water to the boiler and finely ground coffee to the portafilter. Make steamed milk and foam: Pour whole milk into a small pitcher and use a steam wand, holding the milk pitcher so the wand nozzle is slightly beneath the surface of the milk. Froth until the milk doubles in volume, raising and lowering the pitcher to allow the wand to foam the milk evenly. This will likely take between 60 and 90 seconds to complete. Swirl foamed milk around the pitcher. Next, pour the foamed milk over the brewed espresso in a mug. Pour until the foam reaches the brim of the cup, allowing enough room for milk to settle while the foam rises to the top. If desired, dust the top with cocoa powder or cinnamon (as done in many traditional Italian cappuccinos) Add a touch of sugar, flavored coffee syrup, or other sweetener to give your cappuccino a sweeter taste. The natural taste of a cappuccino is slightly sweet from the milk used. However, some may prefer to sweeten the drink to taste.

Perfecting the art of the cappuccino

What better way to learn how to make a cappuccino than from an expert? I chatted with Megan Biolsi, Manager of Coffee Education and Training at Sightglass Coffee, a specialty coffee company in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Her role involves training other baristas and customers to make extraordinary coffee.

Choosing quality ingredients

“The foundation of a great cappuccino is a great espresso,” Biolsi says. She recommends the brand’s Owl’s Howl blend, a rich espresso blend with a honey-like body with flavors of orange chocolate-covered cherry. However, any premium espresso blend will do the trick to serve as the base for a killer cappuccino.

Biolsi recommends using whole milk dairy to create the best foam, consistency, and texture when selecting milk for your drink. She recommends using oat milk as the most comparable non-dairy milk for those who prefer a dairy-free option. “Several companies have a ‘barista blend’ that has a nice consistency,” she adds.

Using a steam wand

Biolsi also recommends that home baristas listen to a “paper-tearing sound” and look for whirlpools forming in the milk when using a steam wand. The steam wand should be placed right under the surface of the milk. Once the pitcher is warm to the touch, the steam wand can be pushed lower below the surface for a few seconds until it reaches the preferred temperature (around 135 degrees Fahrenheit ). Lastly, Pour the milk directly over your espresso shot in your vessel of choice.

To check for the perfect cappuccino milk texture, Biolsi will push the foam with a spoon to test. “The foam should hold soft peaks, and the foam will continue to cover the surface without revealing the milk underneath,” she says. The milk preparation process feels more natural after making a few cappuccinos at home.

Milk substitutes

Most recipes will teach you how to make a cappuccino using whole milk, as its fat content makes frothing milk easier. However, whole milk can be pretty heavy, especially if you’re sensitive to dairy. If preferred, you can try substituting whole milk for other dairy products, such as half-and-half or heavy cream. Unsweetened oat milk is another good option. 2% milk or skim milk can also be used. However, its lower fat content will impact the creaminess of your cappuccino. I recommend spending some time giving each option a try until you find a dairy option that you can tolerate well. For me, I like to stick with half-and-half.