MEATER actually makes using a meat thermometer a fun experience

If you spend a lot of time (as we do) grilling, roasting, pan-frying, and poaching, you understand the need for a truly great meat thermometer. It’s one of those tools that people try to avoid using, opting instead for little tricks like comparing the feel of the meat to the palm of your hand to test its doneness. We’ve all tried these little “hacks,” and we’ve probably all ended up under or (worse) over-cooking a piece of meat because of them.

It’s time to shake the stigma around using meat thermometers. They’re the only surefire way to guarantee your meat ends up cooked to the exact temperature you’re craving. If you’ve been holding off on buying this essential part of any kitchen tool collection, now is the time to strike.

MEATER, one of the biggest names in smart meat thermometers, has just launched a brand-new, top-of-the-line collection headed by their latest product, the MEATER Pro XL.

The MEATER Pro XL has four separate probes with one centralized digital charging hub, providing users with the versatility to cook multiple dishes simultaneously and utilize different cooking methods. This way, you can enjoy a perfectly cooked medium-rare steak, and Uncle George can still get his medium-well, all using the same thermometer unit. The new unit also boasts strong wireless connectivity with unlimited range, a USB-charging system, precision-calibrated probes, smart-temp multi-sensors, an easy-to-use app, and a sleek, ultra-slim design you’ll be proud to show off at your next cookout.

MEATER’s clever wireless design is the first of its kind, allowing any chef to thoroughly enjoy using a meat thermometer and getting incredibly delicious results, every time.