 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bruvi single-serve brewer users can now enjoy two new specialty roasts

There's two new roasts to sip on

By
Full Bloom Espresso
Bruvi / Bruvi

Single-serve coffee drinkers who use Bruvi’s better-for-the-environment brewing system can now enjoy two brand-new coffee roast pods. The new partnership gives Bruvi users two options from specialty roaster Poppy Hill. Poppy Hill’s coffee features sustainably sourced and roasted beans to bring out their best qualities. Bursting with flavor, these new flavors will make you smile as wide as the California poppy fields. The two new roasts feature a medium roast and a medium-dark espresso roast.

The first of the two new-release Bruvi pod roasts, Poppy Hill Happy Camper Coffee, features notes of brown sugar, graham crackers, and chocolate for an everyday coffee that is perfect to enjoy, either hot or iced. Sourced from Latin America, this new roast is available now in boxes of 20 B-Pods for use with the Bruvi coffee maker.

Recommended Videos

For coffee lovers who prefer a bolder, stronger, and darker espresso-style roast, the second of Bruvi’s new Poppy Hill coffee pods may be of more interest. The Poppy Hill Full Bloom Espresso offers a bold and smoky roast that is flavorful. This brew features smokey notes with a hint of dark chocolate and caramelized sugar. Like the Poppy Hill Happy Camper Coffee, the Full Bloom is now available in boxes of 20 B-Pods.

Related

As part of the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality, sustainable coffee pods, it continues to form partnerships with local roasters with similar missions. This release comes just shortly after its recently announced partnership with LAMILL to offer new espresso pods great for making Americanos or other espresso-inspired beverages.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
These are the best spiced rums to drink right now
These are our favorite spiced rums
Rum

Rum isn’t a mystery. Even alcohol newbies know that rum is a spirit made from fermenting and distilling sugarcane molasses or juice. Obviously, after distillation, the spirit is clear. It’s then often matured in oak barrels. And while this is all basic knowledge, what do you know about spiced rum? What’s the deal with this mysterious, spicy rum style?
What is spiced rum?

There’s a chance you’ve never even wondered what spiced rum is. That is until right now. If you’re scratching your head now, we’re here to help. In the simplest terms, spiced rum is a form of rum that is matured in barrels and infused with various spices, including cinnamon, allspice, cloves, vanilla beans, and more.

Read more
4 simple gin cocktails anyone can make (that taste delicious)
Everyone can make these gin-based cocktails, and that includes you
Gin cocktail

One of the greatest and most versatile spirits in any good home bar is gin, which allows you to make a selection of delicious classic gin cocktails. Some of these recipes can get a bit complex though, but if you're just starting out, you might want a more simple gin cocktails that still taste great.

At its most basic, gin is a neutral distilled spirit (made from barley, wheat, corn, or other grains or ingredients). When it’s first produced, it closely resembles vodka. But while vodka is distilled and filtered to have as little flavor as possible, gin takes a completely different route.

Read more
How to make the Aviation cocktail, a drink almost lost to history
The cocktail renaissance brought this classic drink back to the forefront
Aviation cocktail

In the canon of classic cocktails, you'll find plenty of well-known drinks, like the Negroni or the Old Fashioned. But you'll also find some lesser-known drinks that are beloved by cocktail enthusiasts but not widely enjoyed by the general public. Included in this category is the Aviation cocktail, a drink known as much for its gorgeous sky blue or pale violet color as for its delicate floral flavor.
The Aviation cocktail recipe

What you’ll need to make the Aviation

Read more