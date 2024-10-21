There's two new roasts to sip on

Single-serve coffee drinkers who use Bruvi’s better-for-the-environment brewing system can now enjoy two brand-new coffee roast pods. The new partnership gives Bruvi users two options from specialty roaster Poppy Hill. Poppy Hill’s coffee features sustainably sourced and roasted beans to bring out their best qualities. Bursting with flavor, these new flavors will make you smile as wide as the California poppy fields. The two new roasts feature a medium roast and a medium-dark espresso roast.

The first of the two new-release Bruvi pod roasts, Poppy Hill Happy Camper Coffee, features notes of brown sugar, graham crackers, and chocolate for an everyday coffee that is perfect to enjoy, either hot or iced. Sourced from Latin America, this new roast is available now in boxes of 20 B-Pods for use with the Bruvi coffee maker.

For coffee lovers who prefer a bolder, stronger, and darker espresso-style roast, the second of Bruvi’s new Poppy Hill coffee pods may be of more interest. The Poppy Hill Full Bloom Espresso offers a bold and smoky roast that is flavorful. This brew features smokey notes with a hint of dark chocolate and caramelized sugar. Like the Poppy Hill Happy Camper Coffee, the Full Bloom is now available in boxes of 20 B-Pods.

As part of the brand’s commitment to offering high-quality, sustainable coffee pods, it continues to form partnerships with local roasters with similar missions. This release comes just shortly after its recently announced partnership with LAMILL to offer new espresso pods great for making Americanos or other espresso-inspired beverages.