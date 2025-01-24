Maui Brewing Company turns 20

One of Hawaii’s most iconic breweries is almost old enough to drink. Maui Brewing Co., the state’s largest brewery, celebrates the two decade mark this February. The nation’s 26th largest craft beer producer will celebrate with a host of anniversary events.

The Kihei location will have an anniversary party on Feb 6 to commemorate twenty years in business. It doesn’t seem too long ago that the label was just emerging, first launched back in 2005. The company continues to make all of its beer in Hawaii, shipping out beyond the archipelago via distribution channels.

Maui’s work is available in many states beyond Hawaii, especially when it comes to year-round offerings like Big Swell IPA and Coconut Hiwa Porter. In addition to flagship beers, Maui Brewing Co. just released a line of hard teas and seltzers, which have proven quite popular. Maui opened its latest location along the famed Ka’Anapali coast on the west side of Maui. The company has a handful of restaurants and tap houses both in Maui and Oahu.

Founder Garrett Marrero is still in charge and has long believed in doing Hawaiian beer locally with his Maui Brewing project. The label has garnered awards for its beers, created fun, family-friendly restaurants in Hawaii that often showcase local music, and made some genuinely tasty IPAs, pilsners, wheat beers, and more.

We're toasting the outfit, with a glass raised high in the air. Here's to 20 more.