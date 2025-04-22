A simple way to make your daily caffeine ritual more sustainable for Earth Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why matcha is a sustainable coffee alternative Environmental benefits of matcha farming Deforestation and water consumption Choosing sustainable beverages

Although we should all pay attention to sustainability year-round, Earth Day is a great time to reconsider our morning rituals and how they affect the environment. Many are unaware of the environmental harm that goes alongside our daily caffeine habits, from deforestation to soil depletion. One way to change your daily routine for a more sustainable one is to switch to matcha, a more sustainable alternative that offers the same energizing benefits as coffee — without the environmental cost.

Unlike coffee, matcha is shade-grown, hand-harvested, and uses the entire tea leaf, minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency. But is matcha a sustainable alternative to coffee? Should you make the switch? I discussed these questions with Dr. Andrew Weil, a world-renowned leader and pioneer in integrative medicine, a healing-oriented approach encompassing body, mind, and spirit. Dr. Weil is the founder of Matcha.com and is internationally recognized for his expertise in healthy living and aging and his vision for the future of medicine and healthcare.

Why matcha is a sustainable coffee alternative

Per Dr. Weil, “Traditional Japanese matcha farming employs sustainable practices that maintain soil health, protect surrounding ecosystems, and avoid harmful pesticides and chemicals. In contrast, coffee production, especially in regions with less stringent regulations, can involve deforestation, soil degradation, and chemical use.”

“Coffee is usually produced on monoculture farms, which reduces biodiversity and can require a substantial amount of water. When looking just at water usage, it’s estimated that 8,856 liters of water are required to produce one kilogram of green tea, whereas 19,000 liters of water are needed for the same amount of coffee. So looking at water usage alone, green tea is the clear winner,” Dr. Weil says.

Environmental benefits of matcha farming

According to Dr. Weil, Matcha farming offers several environmental advantages over traditional coffee cultivation. First, Japanese matcha farmers use techniques passed down through generations. These sustainable farming practices emphasize ecological stewardship and community well-being. In addition, traditional matcha farms often avoid using pesticides and rely instead on natural methods to maintain plant health. Lastly, matcha cultivation requires less land per unit of product compared to coffee, which helps to reduce pressure on natural habitats.

The practices used in matcha farming, such as shade-growing and hand-harvesting, contribute to a reduced environmental footprint. Dr. Weil shares that before harvesting, “Matcha is shade-grown, a practice that increases chlorophyll and amino acid content in the leaves. This method promotes biodiversity by preserving the natural canopy and reducing the need for chemical use. Hand-harvesting ensures selective picking of the finest leaves, minimizing waste and allowing farmers to monitor plant health closely.”

Deforestation and water consumption

When grown on small-scale farms, matcha can also help promote biodiversity and prevent deforestation. Dr. Weil shares, ” Traditional matcha farming in Japan is often conducted on small-scale, family-owned farms that prioritize environmental harmony. The shade-growing process preserves existing tree canopies, supporting diverse plant and animal species. Additionally, these farms maintain soil integrity and prevent deforestation by integrating tea cultivation into the natural landscape rather than clearing large, forested areas.”

Compared to coffee, matcha cultivation may also require less water than coffee production. While specific water usage data varies, Dr. Weil says that “Coffee farming, especially in sun-grown plantations, often demands significant irrigation, leading to water resource depletion. Matcha traditional shade-growing techniques help retain soil moisture, reducing the need for irrigation watering and contributing to more sustainable water management.​

Matcha production and consumption can also help minimize environmental waste more so than coffee. “Unlike ordinary green tea, matcha provides the entire tea leaf in powdered form, resulting in greater health benefits and also minimal waste. Coffee preparation leaves coffee grounds. Ordinary green tea often comes in tea bags and extra packaging, all of which end up in the landfill. Matcha consumption maximizes resource efficiency and reduces organic waste associated with beverage preparation,” says Dr. Weil.



Choosing sustainable beverages

Doing your part to care for our environment doesn’t necessarily mean you need to give up coffee. Making smart choices, such as choosing sustainably sourced coffee or switching to matcha or other sustainably produced teas, is a great place to start. Dr. Weil recommends purchasing beverages only from companies committed to sustainable and ethical farming practices. In addition, he recommends using reusable utensils and composting organic waste like tea leaves or coffee grounds whenever possible.

Dr. Weil also urges that education is key. Learning about your preferred beverages’ sourcing and production methods can help you make informed, environmentally friendly choices.​ Contributing to a healthier planet doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite caffeine rituals.