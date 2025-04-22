Raise a glass to Earth Day with this herbal Gin & Tonic

As today is Earth Day, many people are thinking about environmental responsibility and sustainability — and that can even apply to the drink in your glass. Spirits brands have become increasingly focused on sustainability in recent years, particularly in spirits with a long history of traditional practices like tequila and mezcal.

That can include gins too, like the Brush Creek Gin from Brush Creek Distillery which promotes sustainability and uses ingredients like fresh mountain water, ranch-foraged juniper and coriander berries, and certified organic botanicals from the onsite greenhouse.

Recommended Videos

To show off the flavors of the gin and to celebrate Earth Day, Brush Creek has shared a recipe for a lavender and rosemary Gin & Tonic which uses a honey syrup infused with delicious fresh flavors. Honey syrup is easy to make at home and adds a sweet, flavorful note to your drink.

Lavender Rosemary Honey Gin and Tonic

By Brush Creek Distillery

Ingredients:

½ oz – Lavender Rosemary Honey Syrup

2 oz – Brush Creek Gin

4 oz – Tonic Water

Method:

Stir all ingredients together over ice. Garnish with Rosemary and Lavender

Lavender Rosemary Honey Syrup

Ingredients:

24 oz Water

12 oz Honey

12 oz Sugar

15 grams Lavender buds (10 Tbsp)

8 grams Rosemary (one large sprig)

Method:

Add water and herbs to a saucepan and bring to a low boil. Add sugar and honey, mix to dissolve and incorporate. Reduce heat to a simmer for about 5 mins. Remove and let steep for about 30 mins. Strain out solids.

Yield: 1 quart

Shelf Life: 30 days refrigerated