It's the newest premium expression from Jon Basil Tequila

Founded by Uduimoh Umolu, Jon Basil is a minority-owned and Millennial-owned tequila brand. Founded in Chicago in 2018 after a life-changing trip to Jalisco, Mexico, the brand is named for its founder’s grandfather. Recently, it announced the release of a new premium tequila expression that is sure to find a permanent spot on your bar cart or liquor cabinet.

Jon Basil Añejo

The newest expression from the popular brand, Jon Basil Añejo, is a small-batch tequila crafted with traditional techniques using hand-harvested agave. It was matured for more than eighteen months in oak casks, resulting in a complex, nuanced, sippable tequila with a nose of roasted agave, chocolate, and vanilla beans. The palate is a symphony of dried fruit, toffee, oak, toasted vanilla beans, and gentle wintry spices. It’s best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite tequila-based cocktails.

“We have been working hard at perfecting our Añejo over the last year,” Uduimoh Umolu, Founder of Jon Basil, said in a press release. “It is finally time to release it into the world, and we are beyond excited to present to our customers a tequila that is rich, refined and full of flavor.”

Where can I buy it?

Whether you plan to use this premium añejo tequila as an everyday sipper or as the base for an Old Fashioned or other aged spirit-based cocktail, you can purchase this expression at select retailers throughout the US, including Jewel-Osco, Binny’s, and more for suggested retail price of $59.99. Buy a bottle and stock up for the Holidays.

