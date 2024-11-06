 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Jon Basil Tequila is launching a new añejo tequila

It's the newest premium expression from Jon Basil Tequila

By
Tequila
istock/bhofack2

Founded by Uduimoh Umolu, Jon Basil is a minority-owned and Millennial-owned tequila brand. Founded in Chicago in 2018 after a life-changing trip to Jalisco, Mexico, the brand is named for its founder’s grandfather. Recently, it announced the release of a new premium tequila expression that is sure to find a permanent spot on your bar cart or liquor cabinet.

Jon Basil Añejo

Jon Basil
Jon Basil

The newest expression from the popular brand, Jon Basil Añejo, is a small-batch tequila crafted with traditional techniques using hand-harvested agave. It was matured for more than eighteen months in oak casks, resulting in a complex, nuanced, sippable tequila with a nose of roasted agave, chocolate, and vanilla beans. The palate is a symphony of dried fruit, toffee, oak, toasted vanilla beans, and gentle wintry spices. It’s best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite tequila-based cocktails.

Recommended Videos

“We have been working hard at perfecting our Añejo over the last year,” Uduimoh Umolu, Founder of Jon Basil, said in a press release. “It is finally time to release it into the world, and we are beyond excited to present to our customers a tequila that is rich, refined and full of flavor.”

Related

Where can I buy it?

Jon Basil
Jon Basil

Whether you plan to use this premium añejo tequila as an everyday sipper or as the base for an Old Fashioned or other aged spirit-based cocktail, you can purchase this expression at select retailers throughout the US, including Jewel-Osco, Binny’s, and more for suggested retail price of $59.99. Buy a bottle and stock up for the Holidays.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Master the vodka martini: Tips for a heavenly cocktail
We know James Bond likes his vodka martini shaken, not stirred, how do you like yours?
Vodka martinis with olives

The martini is a beloved cocktail, but it's hard to order one like you know what you're doing. That's because it is a drink that can come in so many forms, and everyone has their own preference for what they like best. There is more than one way to make a martini, and crafting a martini the "proper" way is a subject of debate. Does a martini have to employ gin or vodka? Will the Martini Police pop up out of nowhere if you use vodka instead of gin?

The truth is, neither is wrong. Shocking, right? We know you have a lot of questions, so we spoke with former master mixologist of Beam Suntory, Bobby Gleason, to find out the origins of the vodka martini — a popular twist to the gin martini. And later on, we’re going to learn how to make the best vodka martini in the whole galaxy. Trust us, it's one of the easiest cocktails to master and is perfect for those who want to enjoy a refreshing vodka-based martini without the botanical flavors of gin.
Classic vodka martini recipe

Read more
Tequila and coffee make the perfect pair in these seasonal cocktails
How to combine these two powerful flavors into one drink
tequila coffee seasonal cocktails caf helado by cantera negra 1

If you love a cup of coffee in the morning, and you love a cocktail in the evening, then why not combine the two into a late-night caffeinated treat? Coffee cocktails are having something of a moment, spurred on by the enormous popularity of the Espresso Martini. But many variations of the Espresso Martini have upped the syrups used, and many of the drinks inspired by this tend toward being sweet. And while there's nothing wrong with a rich, creamy dessert cocktail, that isn't the only way to make use of coffee flavors in your drinks.

As well as fitting with cream and caramel, coffee also goes well with more bracing, bitter flavors. It's often overlooked now, but the Irish Coffee is a classic for combining the hearty bitterness of black coffee with the fruity depths of Irish whiskey. And another spirit which pairs extremely well with coffee is tequila, especially those tequilas which lean toward smokey or savory agave flavors. The darkness of coffee and the mineral and floral notes of a tequila set each other off extremely well.

Read more
A private barrel Van Winkle just became the most expensive bourbon ever auctioned
A Van Winkle bourbon just broke the record for most expensive bourbon ever sold
Whiskey glass

When it comes to hard-to-find, highly sought-after, expensive bourbons, Van Winkle is the most well-known name. There are a variety of reasons why this whiskey is so beloved.

This Buffalo Trace-produced whiskey is aged longer than most bourbons on the market and is known for its complex flavor profile. It’s only released in limited quantities to select retailers where its price is inflated by demand. People treat Van Winkle whiskeys like they are an investment on par with comic books, stamps, and rare art. That said, it should come as no surprise that a bottle of Van Winkle set the record for the most expensive bourbon ever auctioned.
Van Winkle 18-year-old Bourbon

Read more