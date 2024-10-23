Don Gato tequila was made to pay homage to a cat-loving luchador

Fans of shows like “Eastbound & Down” and “The Righteous Gemstones” and movies like “Pineapple Express” and “Tropic Thunder” know all about the comedic genius of Danny McBride. But while he’s well-known for his acting roles, he’s about to take on a new role: founder of a tequila brand.

Tequila Don Gato

It’s called Tequila Don Gato, and its name refers to a “legendary luchador” who had an affinity for cats. This is more than simply a celebrity tequila brand, though. It tells the story of Don Gato’s legendary status as one of Mexico’s greatest wrestlers. McBride claims to be a fan of this luchador, who may or may not actually exist. He’s such a big fan that he even went to Mexico to visit Don Gato and film his “tequila sagas.”

“While I was filming Don Gato and having cool times, I was introduced to the best additive-free tequila I’ve ever had,” Danny McBride said in a press release. “To pay homage to Don Gato…and to help pay for the tab I ran up while drinking his tequila that I assumed was free…I am sharing the news of his tequila with my friends in the States. It’s for people who have big dreams. And for those who have an amazing affinity for cats. And people who dig examples of nominative determinism. Anyway, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila Don Gato currently comes in two award-winning expressions: Blanco and Reposado. They sell for $39.99 and $44.99, respectively, and are currently available in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Illinois & Michigan and are coming soon to Tennessee and Maryland.

