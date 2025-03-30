 Skip to main content
Booker’s Bourbon launches the first batch of 2025, “Barry’s Batch”

Booker's newest release was made to pay tribute to former Beam Chairman and CEO

There are few small batch, limited-release bourbons as beloved as Booker’s.  This highly sought-after bourbon is released four times per year with no batch the same as the one before. Recently, the Jim Beam brand announced its first batch of 2025. It’s called “Barry’s Batch,” it was created to pay tribute to Barry Berish, former Beam Chairman and CEO and friend of Fred Noe, Beam Family 7th Generation Master Distiller.

Booker’s “Barry Batch”

Barry Berish, the man the whiskey is named for, was a legendary figure at Jim Beam. He spent more than forty years working for the company. He passed away last year, and it seemed only fitting to release a bourbon in his memory.

This 125.7-proof bourbon was made up of barrels of bourbon from four production dates that were aged in five different warehouses. The official age of the batch is 7 years, 2 months, and 4 days.

“The color of ‘Barry’s Batch’ is a bright golden amber, inviting you to lean in and take in the wonderful aroma. The nose is warm and welcoming, with hints of vanilla and a touch of sweetness from the more than 7 years it spent aging in new white oak barrels,” Fred Now said.

“The balanced finish was smooth and left me wanting more – it’s just that good! I know Dad would have loved to celebrate his long-time friend and colleague with this bourbon named after him. I really hope you enjoy Barry’s Batch as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Where can I buy it?

Booker’s Bourbon “Barry’s Batch” is available at select retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.

