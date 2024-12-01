 Skip to main content
Booker’s is releasing its fourth and final batch of bourbon in 2024

Booker's fourth release is called jimmy's Batch

By
Booker’s
Booker’s

Fans of uncut, non-chill-filtered bourbons eagerly await every release from Booker’s. The small batch whiskey from Jim Beam is released four times per year. All batches are high-proof, usually between 120-130 proof.

Each batch is specifically labeled by year and batch number. But it’s more than that. Each batch has a specific name. Recently, the brand released its fourth and final batch of Booker’s in 2024, and it’s called “Jimmy’s Batch.”

Booker’s Jimmy’s Batch

Booker’s
Booker’s

This whiskey was named in honor of Wild Turkey Master Distiller and whiskey icon Jimmy Russell. Not only has he been a master distiller for more than sixty years, but he was like a second father to Jim Beam’s Master Distiller, Fred Noe when his father passed away. And even though Jim Beam and Wild Turkey are rivals in the marketplace, there’s a unique bond between distillers.

“Once at a bourbon festival, Jimmy came up to dad and me and poured out three glasses of a whiskey he wanted us to taste. It was some real nice stuff, and when Dad asked what it was, Jimmy said it was something new he was working on, something special,” Noe said in a press release.

“I thought it was pretty cool to bring a new product to a competitor and ask what they think. It showed me the importance of trust and camaraderie, and just how much those old timers respected each other.”

The expression is a 125.8-proof bourbon made from three different production dates that were matured in four warehouses. This cask-strength bourbon was matured for seven years, nine months, and nineteen days in new, charred American white oak barrels.

According to the brand, this results in a complex, bold sipping whiskey that begins with notes of toasted vanilla beans and gentle wintry spices. The palate is loaded with vanilla and caramel sweetness. The finish is a warming mix of sweetness and spice.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

This limited-edition small batch bourbon is now available nationwide at alcohol retailers in limited quantities for the suggested retail price of $99.99 for a 750ml bottle.

