Booker’s new batch of its popular bourbon celebrates Master Distillers — what to know

Booker's is releasing a new batch of its popular bourbon

By
Booker's
Jim Beam

Fans of Booker’s Bourbon eagerly await its new releases. They don’t have to wait any longer because it just released the third release of the Booker’s 2024 Collection. It’s called Booker’s Batch 2024 03 “Master Distillers Batch,” and it was distilled to pay tribute to all the distillers (including his dad Booker Noe) that seventh-generation Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe admired as he was learning the art of whiskey-making.

“Back in the day, being a Master Distiller just meant running the distillery. But these elder statesmen changed all that, raising the bar for all of us,” he said in a press release. “The job went from spending every waking moment in the distillery, to traveling the world, all the while introducing people to our beloved bourbon. They became spokesmen and celebrities in their own right.”

He added, “They made the job as big as they were. I’ve looked up to these guys my whole life.”

Booker’s Batch 2024 03 “Master Distillers Batch”

A person holding a glass of bourbon
YesMore Content / Unsplash

It’s a blend of bourbons produced on two different production dates that were stored in four different warehouses. It’s matured for specifically seven years, eight months, and seven days. The result is 130.3-proof known for its palate of vanilla beans, caramel, oak, and baking spices. It’s a sweet, spicy, bold sipping whiskey. With such a high-proof, it might be a clever idea to add a few dashes of water to open up the aromas and flavors.

Where can I buy it?

Bourbon barrels in Louisville.
GoLouisville.com. / GoLouisville.com.

If you to add this whiskey to your home bar cart, it’s currently available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
