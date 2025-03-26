 Skip to main content
Jim Beam is launching a new pineapple-flavored bourbon

Jim Beam's newest flavor is like a trip to a tropical island

By
Jim Beam
Jim Beam

Jim Beam is launching a new tropical-flavored bourbon just in time for warmer weather. Jim Beam Pineapple is set to join the ranks of Jim Beam Honey, Jim Beam Apple, Jim Beam Peach, and more.

Jim Beam Pineapple

Jim Beam
Jim Beam

This new 32.5% ABV release from Jim Beam is an infusion of pineapple liqueur with classic bourbon whiskey. This results in a combination of the mellow, caramel, vanilla, oak, and spices drinkers have come to expect from Jim Beam’s iconic Kentucky Straight Bourbon and the sweet, tropical flavors of ripe pineapple. What’s not to love?

Jim Beam Pineapple is sure to find a spot on your spring and summer bar cart, perfect for drinking neat, on the rocks, or mixed with sparkling water for a fresh take on the Whiskey Highball. Can you imagine a better warm-weather whiskey? We definitely can’t.

“As a brand rooted in Kentucky tradition, we love putting fresh spins on our brands— and Jim Beam Pineapple does exactly that,” Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller of the James B. Beam Distilling Co said.

“This new flavor is our first flavored spirit in four years and reflects the bold, vibrant spirit of today’s South. It is a celebration of flavor and community, made to be enjoyed with family and friends this summer season.”

Where can I buy it?

Jim Beam
Jim Beam

If the idea of cracking open a pineapple-flavored whiskey appeals to you this spring and summer, you’re in luck. Like all of Jim Beam’s flavored bourbons, Jim Beam Pineapple is available nationwide everywhere the brand is sold (which is pretty much every liquor retailer) for the suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml bottle.

