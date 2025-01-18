Table of Contents Table of Contents How the pre-drinking supplement works What to love about Jelly IV

I don’t drink alcohol frequently, and when I do, it’s usually while I’m traveling and want to try fun cocktails. As an avid traveler and health enthusiast, I love the taste of alcohol but hate the way I feel the next day after drinking. The sluggishness and “mental cloudiness” I experience the next day after drinking not only slows down my productivity but also impacts the enjoyment of the next day’s trip itinerary.

When I heard about Jelly IV, a pre-drinking supplement designed to alleviate these so-called hangover symptoms, I was immediately intrigued, yet also skeptical. Many supplements have health claims that most of the time, do not seem to prove true. However, the science behind Jelly IV was incredibly fascinating to me. Here’s why trying this pre-drinking supplement totally changed the game for me and how it has quickly become a must-pack item in my travel bag.

How the pre-drinking supplement works

Learning how these Jelly-filled packets work is still quite interesting, even if you’re not into science or health. Unlike other pre-drinking supplements, Jelly IV sets itself apart by offering the supplement in a patented jelly delivery, whereas most other supplements come in tablet, capsule, or liquid forms.

I’ll admit, as soon as I opened the first stick, I was skeptical of the texture. I usually have food texture aversions, so eating this “jelly” straight was a bit off-putting. However, the sticks are in jelly form, which helps improve bioavailability for quick nutrient absorption. Surprisingly, the jelly texture didn’t bother me, and the stick tasted fine, with a slight sweetness.

Each Jelly IV pre-drinking supplement contains several essential nutrients to protect your liver and avoid hangover symptoms. Some key nutrients inside each stick include:

Dihydromyricetin (DHM): Natural raisin tree extract that alleviates symptoms of alcohol intoxication, decreases hangover severity, and improves cognitive function

Artichoke Extract: Protects your liver by improving fat digestion and promoting bile synthesis

Taurine: Amino acid that promotes alertness and cognitive function

L-Glutathione: Supports liver health and mitigates oxidative stress

Barely Grass Extract: Protects against oxidative damage and enhances alcohol metabolism

Electrolyte Blend: Target electrolyte imbalances that occur when drinking

B-Complex: Blend of B vitamins to support energy and cognitive function

What to love about Jelly IV

I’m only likely to continue taking a supplement if I genuinely believe (and can feel) it is helping. I take one stick of Jelly IV before drinking and one before I go to bed that evening, and I wake up feeling noticeably better than without the supplement. My mental clarity and mood the morning after drinking are much better after taking these. Since each stick is already pre-dosed, they’re mess-free and easy to take anywhere I travel. The bright-colored packaging also makes it hard to forget to take them if they’re sitting out in my hotel room. After a long night out, the last thing I want to do is swallow vitamins, especially if I’m already slightly queasy or extremely tired. The jelly stick is much more convenient and, for me, easier.

According to founder Ravee Chen, “Very rarely are hangovers caused by loss of electrolytes. Hydration is important. I’m not saying don’t drink water. But if you’re waking up feeling bad, it’s already too late. You need to start the day just as refreshed as if you did not go out the night before. You want to wake up at your best, even if you were out until 3 a.m. That’s what a real hangover product does.”