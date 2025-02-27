 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Try out this Irish twist on a classic Spanish gin and tonic

Big glass, lots of ice, tons of garnishes - heaven

By
The Jackalope
Prohibition / Preston Cook Photography

I love any type of G&T, but I’m a particularly big fan of the Spanish gin and tonic. The Spanish approach keeps the two key ingredients, but emphasizes the importance of a higher ratio of gin to tonic water, allowing the flavors of a fine gin to shine through. It avoids this becoming boozy or harsh by incorporating plenty of ice, and I’m in favor of using particularly large ice cubes to keep the temperature down without melting and making the drink watery.

To fit all of this ice, you need a big glass — so the Spanish-style drink traditionally uses a large, round copa glass that also has plenty of space for the other key feature of a Spanish G&T: big, bold garnishes. A slice of lemon is a fine addition to a G&T, but you can be far more adventurous than that, adding in spices, herbs, and big chunks of fruit to provide varying textures and scents within the glass.

Recommended Videos

An example of how much you can throw into a G&T to make it something truly special comes from the bar Prohibition in Charleston, SC, which as an Irish-owned establishment lends its own twist to the concept by using an Irish gin, Drumshanbo Gunpowder.

Related

The Jackalope

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin
  • 1 bottle Fever Tree tonic
  • 1 bar spoon mixed peppercorns
  • 6 cardamom pods
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 slice grapefruit
  • Grapefruit/rose water mist

Method:

  1. In a large wine glass filled with ice, add gin, tonic, peppercorns, and cardamom. Stir gently with a bar spoon.
  2. Spray the grapefruit/rose water mist on top. Garnish with rosemary spring and a slice of grapefruit.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Elevate your Valentine’s celebration with these classic gin cocktails
For a sophisticated celebration, these beloved gin cocktails will hit the spot
Clover Club

If you love a classic, sophisticated cocktail then you can't beat gin. With flavors of juniper, herbs, citrus, and even vegetables like cucumber, there's a gin to suit every palate and every drink.

For Valentine's Day this year, beloved gin brand Hendrick's has shared recipes for gin cocktails including both its classic expression and its floral Midsummer Solstice expression. The trio includes a new cocktail created by Erik Andersson, described as "a balanced and dry yet fruity and floral cocktail with hints of rose petal and citrus.”
A Rose Story

Read more
Enhance your best tequilas with these classic Margarita recipes
Try out the beloved margarita, three ways
Tommy's Margarita and Cantera Negra Tequila

Of all the tequila cocktails to be found in your local bar, the Margarita is the most universally beloved. The combination of tequila, lime, and triple sec is a classic that is both easy to drink and a great way to show off the nuances of your favorite tequila.

But if you fancy upping your margarita game a bit, then you can look into specialty recipes which tweak the base of the drink to match the particular qualities of the spirit you're using. We've got a trio of margarita recipe recommendations from Cantera Negra Tequila, making use of both the silver and reposado expressions.
Tommy’s Margarita

Read more
Try out the viral Croissant Espresso Martini
Breakfast pastries and coffee in cocktail form
Croissants

Just when you think you've seen it all, someone comes along and makes you question everything you know. I thought I'd seen every variation on the Espresso Martini that could exist, but I was so wrong -- because coffee liqueur brand Mr Black has a new variation that includes an iconic breakfast pastry. After all, if you're going to put coffee in your cocktail, then why not croissants too?

The recipe uses the beloved buttery pastries to make a syrup, which is then added to a classic espresso martini recipe. It's all of your breakfast needs in one drink.
Croissant Espresso Martini

Read more