Harrods of London is the department store for the well-heeled in London

Premium cognac brand Hennessy is teaming up with equally premium shopping location Harrods of London for the latest release in its travel collection. Inspired by cities around the globe, the Travel the World collection has previously featured iconic imagery from Paris, Hainan, Singapore, Macau, and Hong Kong. And now England’s capital will be represented by a special edition inspired by the decor and styling of the classic department store.

Hennessy XO Harrods Edition is a limited editing bottling of the brand’s esteemed XO Cognac, with green detailing inspired by the 1920s coffered ceiling at Door 7 of the store. The bottle comes with a leather luggage tag sharing the same design, which you can remove and presumably affix to your suitcase to mark you out as a Harrods enthusiast.

“Hennessy’s limited editions of its X.O Cognac pay tribute to travel, with inspiration ranging from Macau and Singapore to Knightsbridge, London, where our esteemed headquarters brings together the most exquisite treasures from around the world,” Harrods says on its website. “With this exclusive bottle, you can experience the timeless elegance and Edwardian architecture of Harrods every time you reach for the powerful and balanced Cognac.”

Recommended Videos

Hennessy has its own presence inside Harrods, with a boutique located on the lower ground floor which has a selection of the brand’s premium cognacs on sale for discerning customers.

The new edition of XO is available to buy now for £250 ($323), but like other entries in the travel collection will only be available from either the brand’s boutqie in Paris or the specific location that was the inspiration — Harrods, in this case.