How to make the classic gin fizz cocktail

Before vitamins were infused into nearly everything we eat, Scurvy was a constant threat. Particularly if you were on a long-distance voyage across open waters. So, before your daily chewable was available, sailors turned to a surprising remedy: the gin fizz. That’s right, a cocktail

A brief history of the gin fizz

Refreshing Gin Fizz with a Lemon Garnish

While there is no clear date as to when the gin fizz was invented, it is believed that gin dates back to the Middle Ages, when herbal infusions and botanical blends were widely used for their health benefits. In the 1800s, sailors then began mixing this botanical spirit with lime juice in order to prevent scurvy. 

Nowadays, we do things a little differently, and there are a number of cocktails that feature the herbal flavor of gin, including Ramos fizz, Sloe gin fizz, gimlet, and the tried-and-true martini. 

Things to consider when crafting your cocktail

Refreshing Gin Fizz Cocktail on a Table
Depending on the style of gin you use, you can steer your cocktail in the direction you want to take it. Using a classic London-style gin like Tanqueray or Oxleys will give your beverage a juniper-forward backbone that will stand up to the citrus elements in this cocktail. 

Then again, using a modern style of gin with less juniper, like Hendricks or Nolets, will result in a lighter cocktail that is more accessible to those who may not have much experience with this botanical-forward spirit, making your cocktail a hit for anyone–even vodka lovers. 

The classic gin fizz recipe

Refreshing Cold Egg Gin Fizz with a Lemon Garnish
Ingredients

  • 2 oz gin
  • 1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 1 egg white
  • Soda water

Method

  1. Gather the necessary ingredients and equipment. You will need a cocktail shaker, a Collins glass, and some ice cubes.
  2. Combine the ingredients. Pour the gin, the freshly squeezed lemon juice, and simple syrup. Set the egg white aside for now.
  3. With the cocktail shaker securely closed, shake vigorously without ice. It is crucial that you do not skip this step because it emulsifies the ingredients and aerates the cocktail, resulting in its signature frothy texture.
  4. Now, it’s time to add the ice. Open the cocktail shaker, add a generous amount of ice, and secure the lid. Shake the mixture with the ice to ensure the cocktail is thoroughly chilled.
  5. To serve, place a strainer over the opening of the cocktail shaker and strain the mixture into a Collins glass. To add the finishing touch, top off the glass with soda water. 

** If you want to take your gin fizz to the next level, consider the optional Ramos Gin Fizz twist. Simply add 1 ½ oz of cream to the cocktail shaker in step 2. This addition will create a creamier texture that will elevate your drink to the next level. 

