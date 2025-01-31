Firestone Walker goes all-in with imperial radler beer

A California craft brewery has gone all-in with radler beer. Firestone Walker just released a trio of imperial radlers, or high-octane, fruit-infused beers. It’s another creative pivot within a craft beer movement that continues to navigate heightened competition and ever-changing consumption patterns.

It’s an interesting move for a number of reasons. First, radler is traditionally a lighter, lawn-moving style drink that’s both refreshing and low in alcohol content. Firestone Walker is flipping the script a bit, as the three new options come in at 8% ABV (hence the imperial designation). Second, it’s a creative and seasonally-appropriate way to throw fruit at IPA. The hop-forward beer has long complemented citrus and the match seems to make a lot of senes.

The three Mind Haze Rage releases include Grapefruit Lemonade, Original Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade. The offerings join the brand’s broader Mind Haze family of juicy, tropical beers that taste like a beach day in summer. Firestone Walker launched the lineup back in 2019.

As the new beverages clearly demonstrate, there’s some nostalgia involved. From the neon colors to the typography, the 90s are very much alive. Even the concept of a fruit-infused beer is something a bit retro, with its first heyday back in the same era.

Based in Paso Robles, Firestone Walker is one of the larger west coast breweries. The original brewery was born in 1996 in Los Olivios, the brainchild or brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker. In addition to making a large family of IPAs, the label is behind some exceptional barrel-aged beers, among other styles.