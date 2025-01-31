 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Firestone Walker goes all-in with imperial radler beer

A fruit-minded beer for spring

By
Firestone Walker Mind Haze Rage.
Firestone Walker

A California craft brewery has gone all-in with radler beer. Firestone Walker just released a trio of imperial radlers, or high-octane, fruit-infused beers. It’s another creative pivot within a craft beer movement that continues to navigate heightened competition and ever-changing consumption patterns.

It’s an interesting move for a number of reasons. First, radler is traditionally a lighter, lawn-moving style drink that’s both refreshing and low in alcohol content. Firestone Walker is flipping the script a bit, as the three new options come in at 8% ABV (hence the imperial designation). Second, it’s a creative and seasonally-appropriate way to throw fruit at IPA. The hop-forward beer has long complemented citrus and the match seems to make a lot of senes.

Firestone Walker Watermelon Lemonade imperial radler.
Firestone Walker

The three Mind Haze Rage releases include Grapefruit Lemonade, Original Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade. The offerings join the brand’s broader Mind Haze family of juicy, tropical beers that taste like a beach day in summer. Firestone Walker launched the lineup back in 2019.

Recommended Videos

As the new beverages clearly demonstrate, there’s some nostalgia involved. From the neon colors to the typography, the 90s are very much alive. Even the concept of a fruit-infused beer is something a bit retro, with its first heyday back in the same era.

Related

Based in Paso Robles, Firestone Walker is one of the larger west coast breweries. The original brewery was born in 1996 in Los Olivios, the brainchild or brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker. In addition to making a large family of IPAs, the label is behind some exceptional barrel-aged beers, among other styles.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Light, crisp, and quaffable: Why you should try Asian macro beers
Refreshing beer from China, Japan, and more
brew beer in space study spacebeer 07a82f

It's 2025, and if there's one trend we're well aware of, it's that folks are gravitating towards lighter beers. That's not to say you don't deserve a good barrel-aged beer during the core of winter, but generally, the imbibing consensus is needling in the direction of lower-ABV styles like lagers and pilsners. Which sets the stage pretty ideally for Asian macro beers.

When it comes to large-production beers readily available at most supermarkets, it's hard to beat the stuff coming out of Asia. Light, food-friendly, and often not too expensive, these beers are perfect for so many occasions. These are not necessarily contemplative beers. Instead, they're balanced and, straightforward, and perfectly quaffable.

Read more
Check out the new pseudo beer creation from Partake Brewing
A refreshing and tropical hop-infused drink
Partake Hop Twist.

One of the more prominent non-alcoholic breweries has a new release for the masses. Partake Brewing, based in Canada, just dropped a sparkling water infused with hops. Called Hop Twist, the NA drink features two hop varieties in Citra and Mosaic.

More like a sparkling water, the drink is fruit driven and features hops that are not so much bitter as citrusy. The resulting drink is clean and thirst-quenching, an ideal sipper for happy hour without the hangover. A slim beverage, Hop Twist contains zero calories, carbs, or sugar.

Read more
Dogfish Head drops 30 Minute Light IPA beer
A session IPA to kick of 2025
Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA.

New Year, new beers. One of the craft beer movement's biggest characters just released a new brew. The Dogfish Head beer, dubbed 30 Minute Light IPA, is a session take on the popular style and available from coast to coast.

The beer rounds out a popular series of IPAs including the 60 Minute IPA, 90 Minute IPA, and more. Said series helped popularize the style and has garnered both attention and awards over the years. The newest addition is decidedly lighter, coming in at just 4% ABV.

Read more