A sanctuary for big beer fans

One of California’s most iconic breweries is starting a club. The Brewmaster’s Collective will feature limited-release beers from the team at Firestone Walker. Craft beer folks can look forward to special barrel-aged beers and related perks.

Something akin to a wine club, the Brewmaster’s Collective will set members up with special shipments of beer every quarter. Each one will contain five barrel-aged beers, showcasing some of the brand’s boldest and most creative work. Some research and development beers will be included too, along with an initial welcome kit. Members will also have access to the vintage beer library, special pricing, and gain access to events.

What’s in the box? You can see all of 2025’s offerings here. The first shipment of the year, to be released in February, includes an intriguing batch of brews. We’re talking imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels, barrel-aged stout made with ancho chili and fig, an English barleywine aged in bourbon barrels, a stout made with marshmallow, banana, and peanut butter, and a brett saison made with pears. If that’s not news to get a beer fan’s tail wagging, we’re not sure what is.

The beer genre of the club makes a lot of sense as it’s an homage to the first beer Firestone Walker brewed (a barrel-aged number called the Double Barrel Ale). Since, the brewing team has cut its teeth in the category, turning out some real head-turners.

Memberships for next year's collection can be filled out here.