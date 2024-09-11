Fall is a time for a whiskey-based martini

If you were to make a list of iconic, classic cocktails, the martini would make the cut. While there are many stories about its genesis, it’s believed by many that famed writer and bartender Jerry Thomas created the martini in the mid to late 1800s at the Occidental Hotel in San Francisco. Whether this is its true origin story, it’s still a timeless classic drink that remains popular today.

If you’re not a big drinker, you might assume that the martini is made with vodka. In fact, if you use vodka as the base for the drink, it must be referred to as a vodka martini. The original martini consists simply of London dry gin, vermouth, and perhaps a lemon twist or olive garnish. It’s simple, elegant, and the perfect way to drink gin.

And while nobody is going to argue about its popularity, is it the best option for fall imbibing? Sure, it’s boozy and warming, but is there a way to change it up enough to make it a fall seasonal drink? And no, we aren’t talking about adding pumpkin spice flavor to it to make it a fall martini.

Changing up the martini for fall

Obviously, the classic martini is made with gin, but we prefer to enjoy gin-based drinks during the warmer months. We’re all about whiskey when autumn rolls around. That’s why we’re going to enjoy a riff on the classic drink made with whiskey instead.

Similar to a Manhattan, our fall martini is going to have a base of rye whiskey (or bourbon) instead of the usual herbal and botanical gin or neutral vodka found in a martini. But while a Manhattan is made with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters, we’re keeping with the martini tradition and using whiskey, dry vermouth, simple syrup, and Peychaud’s bitters. Keep scrolling to see how to make this warming, autumn cocktail.

What you need to make the fall martini

2 ounces of rye whiskey (or bourbon if you prefer more corn sweetness to peppery spice)

1 ounce of dry vermouth

1/2 ounce of simple syrup

2-3 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

The fall martini recipe steps

1. In an ice-filled mixing glass, add rye whiskey, dry vermouth, simple syrup, and Peychaud’s bitters.

2. Stir gently to combine and chill all of the ingredients.

3. Strain into a chilled martini glass.

4. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Bottom line

If you’re not about pumpkin spice and you’d prefer your cocktail boozy and loaded with whiskey as opposed to coffee, this is the fall drink for you. It’s simple and easy to make and guaranteed to warm you from the inside out. If you already enjoy the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and other whiskey-based classic cocktails, you’ll love this whiskey-fied take on the traditional martini.