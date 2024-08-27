Try the Red All Over and the Orchard to make use of your rye whiskey and bourbon

With the arrival of September looming on the horizon, it’s time to shift gears into fall mode. Crunchy leaves, ubiquitous pumpkin spice, and best of all, whiskey cocktails. While we certainly won’t argue if you enjoy drinking whiskey all year round, there’s something very pleasing about a warming, spicy whiskey cocktail as the weather begins to turn.

The popular whiskey brand Knob Creek — makers of some of our favorite classic bourbon — has some recipes lined up for fall which look just the ticket for toasting the new season. The Red All Over sends off the summer with its use of cucumber, strawberries, and basil to add to rye, while the Orchard welcomes in the falls with its combination of bourbon and maple syrup.

Recommended Videos

Knob Creek Red All Over

Ingredients:

2 parts Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey

1/2 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 parts simple syrup (equal parts white sugar and water)

1 cucumber slice cut in half

2 strawberries

2 basil leaves

2 ounces of ginger ale

1 lemon wheel (for garnish)

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle a half cucumber slice, one strawberry and a basil leaf. Add the Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, lemon juice and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake vigorously. Double-strain using a fine mesh strainer into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger ale and lightly stir. Garnish with remaining half slice of cucumber, a lemon wheel, half a strawberry and a basil leaf.

Knob Creek Orchard

Ingredients:

2 parts Knob Creek 9 Year Old Bourbon

1/2 part simple syrup

1/4 part maple syrup

3/4 part lemon juice

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Method: