Bourbon and tequila fans will love this new expression from El Tesoro

If you’re a bourbon fan, you’ve probably had your fair share of Basil Hayden over the years. But we bet you’ve never imagined sipping a tequila that was finished in barrels of this popular Kentucky whiskey. That is until now.

El Tesoro de Don Felipe Tequila just announced the third release in its “The Mundial Collection” Limited Edition Cask Finishing Series and it’s called El Tesoro Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast Edition.

El Tesoro Mundial: Basil Hayden Toast Edition

The folks at El Tesoro took their Reposado tequila and finished it in Basil Hayden Toast barrels that were toasted and then flash-charred for a full six months. The result is a golden, amber-colored tequila that begins with a nose of roasted agave, cherries, orchard fruits, apricots, toffee, toasted vanilla beans, brown sugar, and wintry spices. Sipping it reveals notes of butterscotch, honey, dried fruits, lavender, cinnamon, and cracked black pepper. The finish is sweet, dry, warming, and lingering.

“I am a firm believer that great tequila has the power to bring us together,” said Jenny Camarena, third-generation Tequila Maker and Head of Operations at La Altena Distillery in a press release. “It’s made to be shared over good food and even better conversation. The Mundial Collection represents a group of people coming together to create something beautiful, continuing the vision and spirit that my family set for El Tesoro. It honors tradition while exploring the very best of what tequila can be.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition, 80-proof sipping tequila is currently available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $175. Fans of both bourbon and tequila should get it while you still can.

